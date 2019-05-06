Eastern Conference finals set: Canes will face the Bruins, who beat the Blue Jackets

Hurricanes, in Hartford green, beat Bruins Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, who had two goals and two assists, says beating the Boston Bruins 5-3 on "Whalers Night" at PNC Arena on Dec. 23, 2018 was a big confidence-builder for the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, who had two goals and two assists, says beating the Boston Bruins 5-3 on "Whalers Night" at PNC Arena on Dec. 23, 2018 was a big confidence-builder for the team.

The Carolina Hurricanes have an opponent for the Eastern Conference finals: the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins wrapped up their second-round series Monday with a 3-0 road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, clinching the series 4-2.

The Bruins will host the first two games of the conference finals. Games 3 and 4 will be played at PNC Arena.

The Canes and Bruins last faced off in the playoffs in 2009, the Canes winning the second-round series in seven games as Scott Walker scored an overtime winner at TD Garden.

The Canes were 1-1-1 against the Bruins in the regular season. A look at those games:

Oct. 30, 2018, PNC Arena -- Bruins 3, Canes 2

The Canes led 2-1 but Brad Marchand’s goal with 18 seconds left in the second period tied it 2-2 and Marchand scored again in the third for the lead. Scott Darling was the Canes goalie, making 28 saves in his season debut after returning from injury, and Jaroslav Halak had 42 stops for the B’s.

Dec. 23, 2018, PNC Arena -- Canes 5, Bruins 3

It was a festive night as the Canes wore the iconic Hartford Whalers jerseys. Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each scored shorthanded goals and each had four-point games as the Canes rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Petr Mrazek had 27 saves to earn the victory.

March 5, 2019, TD Garden -- Boston Bruins 4, Canes 3 OT

In overtime, Jake DeBrusk stole the puck from the Canes’ Justin Faulk and passed to David Krejci for the winner. Aho scored twice for a 2-0 lead but the Canes, again wearing Whalers jerseys, were 0-5 on the power play -- “That cost us the game,” Aho said. Curtis McElhinney was the Canes’ goalie and had 34 saves.

