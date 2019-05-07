Addition of grad transfer changes scholarship math for NC State

NC State’s Keatts: ‘Kevin Keatts is a winner’ VIDEO: NC State Wolfpack new head basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about his history of coaching winning programs during an introductory press conference at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: NC State Wolfpack new head basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about his history of coaching winning programs during an introductory press conference at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC, Sunday, March 19, 2017.

N.C. State’s basketball program picked up a second commitment in five days on Tuesday.

Forward Danny Dixon, a graduate transfer from Missouri-Kansas City, will spend his final college season with the Wolfpack.

The addition of Dixon, after getting junior-college wing Atticus Taylor on Friday, pushes the number of potential scholarship players on N.C. State’s roster for the 2019-20 season to 14. The NCAA limit is 13.

N.C. State does have two players, Jalen Lecque and Markell Johnson, who are going through the NBA draft process. If either (or both) stay in the draft, third-year Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts would be able to get to the NCAA scholarship limit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lecque, a fifth-year prep player, has been invited to the NBA combine next week in Chicago and is the more likely of the two to remain in the draft. Lecque, projected to be a second-round pick, and Johnson have until May 29 to make their decision.

Dixon, who is 6-10 and 230 pounds, gives Keatts another big body and will add depth to a post rotation with D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates.

Dixon averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Kangaroos last season. Originally from Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., Dixon started 16 games and averaged 19.7 minutes per game for UMKC after spending his first two seasons at George Mason as a reserve.

Keatts has added six new players since the end of the 2018-19 season. Grad transfers Dixon and forward Pat Andree (Lehigh) and Taylor are eligible immediately.

Guard Thomas Allen, a Nebraska transfer, has to sit out the ‘19-20 season. Lecque and guard Dereon Seabron are a pair of top 100 recruits.

If Johnson returns, Keatts would have seven players back from last year’s 24-12 NIT team, including six of the top seven scorers.

N.C. State’s 2019-20 roster

1. Pat Andree, F, gr. (Lehigh)

2. Danny Dixon, F, gr. (UMKC)

3. x-Markell Johnson, G, sr.

4. C.J. Bryce, G, sr.

5. Braxton Beverly, G, jr.

6. D.J. Funderburk, F, jr.

7. Devon Daniels, G, jr.

8. Blake Harris, G, jr.

9. y-Thomas Allen, G, jr.

10. Jericole Hellems, G/F, so.

11. Atticus Taylor, G/F, so.

12. Manny Bates, F, r-fr.

13. Dereon Seabron, G, fr.

14. x-Jalen Lecque, G, fr.

Notes: x-has entered the NBA draft; y-has to sit out the 2019-20 season under NCAA transfer rules.