Week one of high school football will start a day early for some teams

Rain is in the forecast for Friday, which means several high school football teams are adjusting their schedule.

The opening week of prep football will start a day early, with a bunch of games moving up to Thursday to avoid playing in a downpour.

Here are a list of high school football games moved up to Thursday.

South Granville at Knightdale, 7 PM

Northwood at Apex Friendship, 7 PM

Apex at Broughton, 7 PM

Athens Drive at Holly Springs, 7 PM

Franklinton at Rolesville, 7 PM

Enloe at South Garner, 7:30 PM

Rocky Mount at Tarboro, 8 PM

We’ll continue to update this list if more games are rescheduled.

