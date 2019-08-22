Week one of high school football will start a day early for some teams

Sports

Several high school football games were moved to Thursday night this week due to the weather forecast for Friday.

Rain is in the forecast for Friday, which means several high school football teams are adjusting their schedule.

The opening week of prep football will start a day early, with a bunch of games moving up to Thursday to avoid playing in a downpour.

Here are a list of high school football games moved up to Thursday.

South Granville at Knightdale, 7 PM

Northwood at Apex Friendship, 7 PM

Apex at Broughton, 7 PM

Athens Drive at Holly Springs, 7 PM

Franklinton at Rolesville, 7 PM

Enloe at South Garner, 7:30 PM

Rocky Mount at Tarboro, 8 PM

We’ll continue to update this list if more games are rescheduled.

