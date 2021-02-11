NC Central to cut its baseball program due to the coronavirus pandemic

NC Central cutting its baseball program due to coronavirus pandemic. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Citing budgetary issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, N.C. Central will cut its baseball program when the upcoming season ends.

The school made the announcement Thursday, with athletic director Ingrid Wicker McCree calling it “one of the most disappointing days in my career.”

The move drops NCCU’s athletic program to 14 sports -- the minimum allowed under NCAA rules to remain a Division I program. In a news release, the school said no more sports will be cut and that the move to discontinue baseball will help stabilize the athletic department’s fiscal situation.

“I sincerely understand how much time and dedication has been put into becoming a college student-athlete and I empathize with our baseball student-athletes, parents, and families,” Wicker McCree said in a statement. “There is never the ‘right time’ to make an announcement such as this. However, this decision was made after a rigorous internal and external review of our long-term financial model to improve the overall sustainability of our athletics program. We appreciate the loyalty our baseball donors, fans and supporters have shown throughout the history of the program.”

Without baseball, NCCU will sponsor seven male sports and seven female sports.

The Eagles are scheduled to open the season Feb. 19 against Army West Point at Durham Athletic Park. NCCU’s regular season is scheduled to end May 15 with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament scheduled for May 20-22 in Norfolk, Virginia.

