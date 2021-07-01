‘Getting better each day.’ Durham Bulls show injured pitcher support with custom shirt

Nearly a month after one of its players was severely injured by a line drive hit, the Durham Bulls sent a message Thursday to pitcher Tyler Zombro by wearing custom T-shirts encouraging his recovery.

On June 3, Zombro was hit in the head by a baseball during the eighth inning of a Bulls game against the Norfolk Tides, causing him to collapse and convulse on the field.

Zombro, 26, had to be taken by stretcher off the field, and the game was suspended. He underwent “major brain surgery” at Duke University Hospital shortly thereafter, and wasn’t released from the hospital until June 9.

During warm ups on Thursday, Bulls players wore T-shirts that said “Keep Going” across the front and a “Z” on the back. The Bulls then shared photos of the shirts on Twitter and tagged Zombro in the post.

A spokesman for the Bulls said the shirts were created by the players as a way to honor Zombro, and that, at the moment, there aren’t plans to sell them.

Zombro has shared parts of his recovery on Twitter, saying he was “very fortunate” and “one lucky guy.” In several photos he has shared on Twitter, Zombro revealed how his head had to be shaved for surgery and a long scar that begins near his ear and ends at the front of his hairline.

In another post, Zombro shared a video of himself slowly walking down a hallway with the help of two members of his medical team. The steps are slow and deliberate, as medical staff support his weight.

In replies to the Bulls social media post on Thursday, Zombro gave his first update since sharing those images from the hospital.

“I am doing well thank you for asking! Getting better each day!” he said on Twitter, responding to someone asking how he was feeling.

In another reply, he wrote, “I am getting well, quicker than I ever imagined!”

The Bulls declined to comment on Zombro’s health, referring The News & Observer to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Bulls are the Class AAA affiliate of the Major League Baseball’s Rays. Class AAA is one step below the major leagues.

The Rays have not yet responded to a News & Observer request for comment.

Zombro, a Staunton, Virginia, native who played college baseball at George Mason from 2014-17, was in his second stint with the Bulls. He played four games with Durham in 2019, and began the season there this year.