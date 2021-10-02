Want to watch the ECU-Tulane college football game on TV? Here’s how

East Carolina University football players enter Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to play N.C. A & T in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 1,2018. Moments after this photo was taken the second mandatory evacuation due to lightning delayed the game. cliddy@newsobserver.com

ECU stays home at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium after a thrilling 31-28 win over Charleston Southern on home turf last weekend. The Pirates (2-2) will face Tulane in their AAC conference opener.

The Green Wave (1-3) is coming off a 28-21 home loss to UAB.

The Pirates open their conference slate with a contest against Tulane at home. ECU is 11-6 all-time against Tulane, but the Green Wave has won the past three meetings. The Pirates are 8-2 at home against Tulane.

Saturday’s game with Tulane begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised/streamed on ESPN+.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, here are the options:

Fans can find the ECU vs. Tulane game on WatchESPN.com by using their ESPN+ subscription or cable login. Alternatively, the game can be streamed via YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV.

Game day details: When is the ECU game kickoff?

Teams: ECU vs. Tulane

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+

Betting line: Tulane is favored by four points.

Series history: Saturday’s contest is the 18th meeting between Tulane and ECU. The Pirates are 11-6 all time against the Green Wave, but Tulane has won the past three meetings, most recently a 38-21 victory in Greenville.