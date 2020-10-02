Raleigh News & Observer Logo
That Campbell touchdown everyone is talking about? It was CRAZY. Here’s the video.

By Conor O’Neill Correspondent

Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams scrambles under pressure from Wake Forest defensive lineman Miles Fox (11) during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
WINSTON-SALEM

Last game of the year, can’t hold anything — in this case, a double pass — back now.

At least, that was the way it seemed for Campbell’s second touchdown of the game in Friday night’s game against Wake Forest.

Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams took a snap and threw backward to Mason Donaldson, who made a leaping catch, gathered himself and threw back to Williams — who was then escorted into the end zone by the entire Fighting Camels’ offensive line.

Wake Forest still won the game pretty easily. But there’s no doubt, the Campbell touchdown will be the one everyone is still talking about on Saturday.

