Ultimate guide to the Duke Blue Devils’ basketball season. Everything you’d want to know.

Beginning a season like no other, and on the heels of ending a season like no other, Duke is a constant in an off-kilter world.

The coronavirus pandemic means the Blue Devils play home games at their famed Cameron Indoor Stadium without the raucous Cameron Crazies to aid them, but No. 9-ranked Duke has the talent to compete for conference and national titles.

In his 41st season at Duke, coach Mike Krzyzewski has built this year’s team around four returning players with seven talented newcomers all ready to contribute immediately.

“We have a lot of pieces,” Krzyzewski said, “and we’re going to play a very up-tempo game and fast paced.”

The best of them all looks like 6-9 forward Jalen Johnson, who is already projected as a NBA Draft lottery pick in 2021. The freshman from Milwaukee, Wisc., figures to be the guy teams will focus their game plans around, what with his scoring and passing ability both in the halfcourt and on fast breaks.

He’s built to play inside, but can distribute like a point guard.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a pass-first guy, but it’s something I love to do,” Johnson said. “Just having those guard skills and guard vision, just being able to have that type of stuff will be able to help me down the long run.”

The other freshman who has impressed enough to be considered a starter is point guard Jeremy Roach, who comes to Duke after having led Saint Paul VI High School to a Virginia state championship last season. Roach’s scoring ability, along with his playmaking skills, should make Duke’s offense go.

How the veterans play this season will determine how far Duke goes in the postseason if there’s an NCAA tournament.

Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt, a strong 3-point shooter even at his 6-9 height, struggled to adjust to the college game at times as a freshman. There’s hope at Duke he’s left those problems behind after adding 20 pounds to his frame. He’s playing with more confidence than he showed last season and if that translates into consistent double-double performances, Duke will be tough to beat.

Wendell Moore, Jr., a smart, athletic wing player at 6-6, and senior guard Jordan Goldwire round out what’s expected to be Duke’s starting five.

But the talent doesn’t end there.

Patrick Tapé arrived as the first graduate transfer Duke has accepted in basketball. The 6-9 Tapé quickly impressed the coaches with his skills defending on ball screens, something the Blue Devils have had trouble stopping at times in the past.

Henry Coleman, at 6-7 and 229 pounds, stepped right in and has earned playing time with his hard-nosed play and production on both ends of the court.

Season outlook

Ranked in the top 10 nationally as has been the norm, the Blue Devils were picked second in the ACC preseason rankings in a poll of media covering the league. Krzyzewski’s team certainly should be right in the mix in the league race.

Because the pandemic scuttled big-time neutral court events around the country, the Blue Devils play nothing but home games in nonconference play. The biggest tests will be Illinois and Michigan State, two of the teams expected to compete for the Big Ten championship.

In league play, Duke’s trip to Tallahassee, Florida, to face reigning ACC champion Florida State on Jan. 2 will reveal plenty about both teams. It’s their lone regular-season meeting. Duke also only plays league favorite Virginia once, but that game will be played in Durham.

The Blue Devils should do plenty of scoring. Their ability to get stops on the defensive end this season, like last year’s team did, will determine if they can return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

Starters lost from 2019-20

Tre Jones (guard, NBA draft), Vernon Carey (center, NBA draft), Cassius Stanley (forward, NBA draft)

Projected starters

Matthew Hurt

2019-20 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 39.9% on 3-pointers

After a freshman season that was disappointing because of his inconsistent play, Hurt set about building up his body in the offseason. After adding 20 pounds, he should be able to play inside with more success while retaining his strong shooting skills. If he does, Duke will have a star player and Hurt will be ready for the NBA after this season.

Wendell Moore

2019-20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg.

Moore already has a career highlight, with his game-winning basket at Chapel Hill last February giving Duke a win in a classic game against UNC. Now Duke needs him to contribute points, rebounds and defense at a high level with starter’s minutes. He’s capable, having played well down the stretch last season after recovering from a broken hand.

Jalen Johnson

2019-20 stats: In nine high school games, averaged 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists

Duke saw its run of nine consecutive years with a first-round NBA Draft pick end last week but Johnson appears set to start a new one. He’s already a projected lottery pick thanks to his ability to score, rebound and pass. A classic Duke stretch four player in the mold of past lottery picks Jabari Parker, Brandon Ingram and Jayson Tatum.

Jeremy Roach

2019-20 stats: As a high school senior, averaged 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals

After leading his high school team to a state championship last season, Roach takes over the point guard reins at Duke from Tre Jones. Yes, he’s replacing the reigning ACC player of the year in Jones. But Roach is seen as a more dynamic scorer while also possessing top playmaking skills.

Jordan Goldwire

2019-20 stats: 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists

Goldwire has proven there’s a place in the game for four-year, program-type players even in the one-and-done era. Considered a mid-major player as a recruit, Goldwire has improved his game each season at Duke. He’s used his solid, consistent defense as a foundation to build a more complete game. He’s not an all-conference player, but a glue guy who can make a good team great.

Depth situation

During a pandemic when players can he ruled out for weeks at a time, everyone needs good depth. Duke will bring experience off the bench in junior swingman Joey Baker, a dead-eye shooter who score in bunches from the perimeter. On the interior, look for 6-9 graduate transfer Patrick Tapé and 6-7 freshman forward Henry Coleman to get plenty of minutes. Tape is a strong rebounder and post defender. Coleman has already impressed the coaches with his overall play. When Duke wants to really go big, 7-1 freshman Mark Williams can handle minutes in spurts to aid with defense and rebounding. Freshman guard DJ Steward will push for more playing time as well.

Betting odds

▪ Win ACC: +250 (5/2)

▪ Win national championship: +1600 (16/1)

▪ Reach Final Four: +250 (5/2)

Duke basketball roster

No. Name Pos. Height Weight Year 0 Wendell Moore Jr. F 6-5 216 So. 1 Jalen Johnson F 6-9 220 Fr. 2 DJ Steward G 6-2 163 Fr. 3 Jeremy Roach G 6-1 175 Fr. 5 Jaemyn Brakefield F 6-8 216 Fr. 12 Patrick Tape F 6-9 233 Sr. 13 Joey Baker F 6-6 201 Jr. 14 Jordan Goldwire G 6-2 184 Sr. 15 Mark Williams C 7-0 243 Fr. 21 Matthew Hurt F 6-9 235 So. 30 Michael Savarino G 6-0 185 So. 34 Henry Coleman III F 6-7 229 Fr. 45 Keenan Worthington F 6-9 225 So. 51 Mike Buckmire G 6-2 175 Sr.

▪ Head coach: Mike Krzyzewski, 41st season (1157-350 overall, 1084-291 Duke)

2020-21 schedule

Date Opponent Nov. 28 Coppin State Dec. 1 Michigan State+ Dec. 4 Bellarmine Dec. 6 Elon Dec. 8 Illinois Dec. 12 Charleston Southern Dec. 16 at Notre Dame* Dec. 29 Pittsburgh* Jan. 2 at Florida State* Jan. 6 Boston College* Jan. 9 Wake Forest* Jan. 12 at Virginia Tech* Jan. 19 at Pittsburgh* Jan. 23 at Louisville* Jan. 26 Georgia Tech* Jan. 30 Clemson* Feb. 1 at Miami* Feb. 6 UNC* Feb. 9 Notre Dame* Feb. 13 at NC State* Feb. 17 at Wake Forest* Feb. 20 Virginia* Feb. 22 Syracuse* Feb. 27 Louisville* March 2 at Georgia Tech* March 6 at UNC* March 9-13 ACC Tournament, Greensboro

(+) — Champions Classic, Durham

(*) — ACC games