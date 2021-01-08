‘One of the darkest times.’ Duke’s Coach K speaks out about attack on the US Capitol.

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, a West Point graduate who rose to the rank of captain before leaving the Army nearly 50 years ago, called Wednesday’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol a low point in the nation’s history.

“Yesterday was one of the darkest times for our country because the foundation of our country was shaken,” Krzyzewski said during his SiriusXM show “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K” when it was taped on Thursday.

The former coach of the U.S. national team who led the Americans to gold medals in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, Krzyzewski raised serious concerns about the pro-President Donald Trump extremists who participated in the riot at the Capitol. Five people died — including a Capitol Police officer — during the attempted coup, which interrupted a joint session of Congress as it worked to count the Electoral College votes and finalize the results of the 2020 election.

“How can that happen? Why did it happen?” Krzyzewski said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do as a country. We can’t have that. There’s no way that we can have that. Hopefully, as we move forward, we can come together.”

Blue Devils played hours after attempted coup

Around five hours after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Duke played a basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Boston College. Krzyzewski wasn’t in the arena since he and his wife are quarantining after being in close contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Asked about playing a game following the attack on the Capitol, Duke freshman guard Jeremy Roach said Friday during a Zoom meeting with reporters the day was emotional for the Blue Devils.

“Our emotions were high,” said Roach, a Washington, D.C., native who played basketball at Paul VI Catholic High School in neighboring Fairfax, Virginia, “because that’s somewhat close to our state. So emotions were definitely high. But you just have to get through and keep pushing. Like everybody says, keep pushing for change. One day it will come. Believe.”