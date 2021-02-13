There was no floor slapping from Duke, but the team still ‘played really good defense’

With Duke basketball not looking like Duke basketball, the program’s maestro focused on the program’s oldest foundational points to produce a strong performance.

Mike Krzyzewski geared up for his 74th birthday Saturday by putting his Blue Devils through their paces in practice focusing on defense and physical play.

Duke, after all, had given up more than 90 points in each of their last two games, losses to North Carolina (91-87) and Notre Dame (93-89).

It’s odd enough for the Blue Devils to have a losing record this season while not appearing good enough to make the NCAA tournament. To fix that, Krzyzewski and his staff worked mostly on stopping the other team from scoring.

While there were no patented floor slapping from the Blue Devils, there were plenty of strong defensive stands as they toppled NC State 69-53 at PNC Arena Saturday afternoon.

“We played really good defense today,” Krzyzewski said. “And by working on our defense, we also got to be more physical. And in the first half, our defense was outstanding and we got loose balls. We got scrums. We won some scrums.”

That old-fashioned Duke hard-nosed style of defending forced NC State into 18 turnovers, including 13 in the first half when the Blue Devils took control of the game.

The Wolfpack shot 45.1% during the game while hitting only 2 of 10 3-pointers.

“Our defense really wasn’t good the last two games,” Duke sophomore forward Matthew Hurt said. “We had to switch up the ball screen coverages and it worked out tonight. That’s why coach is so good at this. He makes adjustments.”

Blue Devils with steals and blocks

The Blue Devils (8-8, 6-6 ACC) looked like a more complete defensive team. Jordan Goldwire and Wendell Moore each recorded three steals as Duke had nine as a team. Freshman Mark Williams, who continues to impress, blocked five shots with Hurt also blocking one.

“Coach has been harping on different defensive coverages, especially on ball screens,” said Williams, the 7-foot freshman center who started for the third game in a row. “I think communicating always helps find myself in the right places to be able to make the blocks. Credit goes to the coaching staff and myself. I think I did a good job of communicating.”

As is often the case, good defense allowed the offense to click. Duke moved the ball well on offense and hit open shots, collecting 11 assists on 24 baskets.

Led by Hurt sharp-shooting his way to 24 points with six 3-pointers, the Blue Devils made 51.1% of their shots overall, including 9 of 18 3-pointers (50%).

Matthew Hurt a tough matchup

For the third game in a row, Hurt and Williams started as Duke’s post players and they continue to complement each other well on both ends of the court.

Williams scored 13 points, hitting 5 of 9 shots. But just his presence allowed Hurt to spend more time on the perimeter where the Wolfpack failed to slow him.

“With Mark Williams in there, it allows (Hurt) to play on the perimeter instead of inside,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “That makes him one of the toughest, if not the toughest, matchups in the ACC.”

It’s just one game, just a win that put Duke back at the break-even mark both overall and in ACC play this season. Now the Blue Devils look to string more such performances together.

The next chance comes Wednesday night at Wake Forest. Virginia looms after that but that’s a worry for another day for Duke.

The Blue Devils have to defend Wake Forest the way they defended N.C. State and try to get back above .500.

Nothing would make their coach happier, even as he celebrates his birthday.