Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire at the end of upcoming season

Duke’s legendary men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season and associate head coach Jon Scheyer will named be the coach-in-waiting, according to a source close to the process.

Krzyzewski, who turned 74 in February, is the second-longest tenured coach in NCAA Division I. He has amassed 1,170 wins and counting since taking over at Duke in 1980. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is the longest-tenured having just completed his 45th season with the Orange.

Krzyzewski will end his career as the winningest men’s basketball coach in Division I history. He has led Duke to 12 Final Fours and national titles in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015. With North Carolina’s Roy Williams stepping down in April, Krzyzewski’s retirement plan signals a new era for ACC basketball.

As with Hubert Davis replacing Williams at UNC, Krzyzewski will be replaced by a first-time head coach who was a former player. Scheyer was a starting guard on Duke’s 2010 national championship team. He’s been an assistant coach on staff since 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

Naming his successor will be considered the first major hire for newly promoted athletic director Nina King, who was just named Kevin White’s replacement last month.