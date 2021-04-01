UNC basketball coach Roy Williams to retire

North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after 33 seasons of coaching, the school announced in a release Thursday morning.

Williams, a disciple of legendary UNC coach Dean Smith, spent the past 18 seasons as coach of the Tar Heels. He returned to his alma mater at the behest of Smith in 2003 after spending the first 15 seasons of his career at Kansas. Williams led UNC to national championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

The past two seasons in Chapel Hill have been tough for Williams and the Heels. He suffered his first losing season ever in 2019-20 when they finished 14-19. He admitted this past season was as challenging as any he had in coaching trying to navigate COVID-19 protocols while trying to help a young team with seven freshmen mature.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.