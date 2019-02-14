What’s with NC State’s basketball roster? Update on 3 players who missed Syracuse game.

There are a lot of moving parts with N.C. State’s basketball roster. Sophomore guard Blake Harris is not one of them, his father said on Thursday.
Harris missed Wednesday’s win over Syracuse with the flu but is still on the team and has no plans to leave the program.
“He’s sick,” Bernardo Harris, his father said. “He was diagnosed with the flu on Monday and he hasn’t been able to practice. We are hoping he gets back quickly.”
Harris had not played in three of the previous four ACC games, by coach’s decision, and only played 1 minute in two other ACC games.
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts was asked about Harris’ status after the game on Wednesday but did not provide any details.
Guard Eric Lockett was suspended indefinitely on Thursday morning after an arrest for assault on a female. Lockett was not with the team on Wednesday for the Syracuse game.
“In light of his arrest this morning, Eric Lockett has been indefinitely suspended from our team,” Keatts said in a statement released by the school on Thursday. “We will await additional information and will have no further comment at the current time.”
Forward Sacha Killeya-Jones, a transfer from Kentucky, was also not with the team for the Syracuse game. He was described by Keatts on Wednesday night as “currently not a member of our program.”
Reached by phone on Thursday, Ley Killeya-Jones, his mother, declined to comment.
Those two personnel decisions led to speculation about Harris’ status. Bernardo Harris clarified his son’s status on Thursday.
“Everything is fine on our end,” Harris, a former NFL player, said. “He’s working hard to contribute to the team.”
Harris has averaged 3.5 points and 1.8 assists in 9.9 minutes per game. He has appeared in 20 games.
He had a season-high 15 points in N.C. State’s win over UNC-Asheville on Dec. 5. He had eight points and eight assists in a win over USC-Upstate on Dec. 22. But Harris’ minutes have declined in ACC play. He missed the conference opener against Miami with a hip injury. He did not play against Clemson, Virginia Tech or Pittsburgh by Keatts’ choice.
N.C. State has two point guards, Markell Johnson and Braxton Beverly, in front of Harris and get the majority of the minutes.
“They have more ACC experience than him,” his dad said. “We understand that. Blake has been positive about his role.”
Harris, who is from Chapel Hill, began his college career at Missouri. He transferred last January after he appeared in 14 games with the Tigers.
