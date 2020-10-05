NC State announces seating plan for Duke game. Find out who can get in.

Fans will be allowed into Carter-Finley Stadium Oct. 17, when Duke comes to town to play N.C. State.

North Carolina entered Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on Friday, easing coronavirus restrictions for venues across the state. That includes allowing large outdoor venues with a capacity of 10,000 or more to reopen at 7% capacity.

Now, Wolfpack fans know who can gain admission for the contest against the Blue Devils.

N.C. State will allow 4,000 fans into the stadium. But the school will not sell tickets for the 3:30 p.m. game. Half of the available tickets will go to students.

“We felt it important to both give an appropriate portion to our amazing student population, while also showing our gratitude to the many who contributed at such generous levels towards Preserve the Pack,” Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. “We have some of the most passionate students, alumni and fans in the country and we want to allow them to be a part of the Carter-Finley Stadium experience.”

Student-athletes and team staff will be allotted 600 tickets, according to a release from the school. Duke will also get 200 tickets.

N.C. State season ticket-holders for 2020 who donated to Preserve the Pack can request tickets based upon campaign tiers. As it stands, tickets will be only available to season ticket-holders unless the state changes capacity guidelines.

Phase 2.5, which limited indoor mass gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 50, expired on Oct. 2.

Cooper tentatively announced the capacity change Sept. 22, The News & Observer reported, saying he wanted to give venues enough time to prepare for the new capacity.

“The 7% capacity leaves plenty of room for social distancing, but not just that,” Cooper said at the time. “We think it’s really important for these arenas to have separate entrances, to not have places where people can congregate to make sure that only families or people who live in the same household sit together.”

On Sept. 18, Cooper’s office granted permission for 450 tickets to be given out at the N.C. State home game against Wake Forest, allowing each N.C. State player to have two tickets and the Wake Forest team to have 100.

The changes for the attendance are specific to the Oct. 17 contest versus Duke. According to the release, the school will continue to monitor state guidelines and protocols.

N.C. State plays one home game in October and three in November.