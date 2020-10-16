Matchups: Does NC State have a huge advantage over Duke this weekend?

Saturday marks Duke’s first time at N.C. State’s Carter Finley Stadium since October 10, 2009 and the first time the Triangle rivals will play each other in seven years.

Former quarterback Thaddeus Lewis led the Blue Devils to a commanding 49-29 victory in 2009 thanks to his record-setting performance — going 40 of 50 passing for 459 yards with six total TDs, five of which were through the air.

But, the last time the two teams played was Nov. 9, 2013 when Duke won 38-20 at home. While the 2013 Blue Devils had less offensive yardage (321) compared to NC State (412), they went 3-3 in the red zone — a weak area for the 2020 team.

And while Duke has beat the Wolfpack in previous years, the two teams are undeniably different even with the same head coaches at the helm as seven years ago. Saturday’s game will mark the first time on opposite sidelines for brothers Zac and Kurt Roper. Zac is Duke’s Baxter Family Deputy Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/QBs while his older brother Kurt is an Assistant Coach/RBs at N.C. State. The two worked together at Ole Miss (2001-04) before both heading over to Duke (2008-13).

As Duke battles turnovers, tackles and red zone adjustments, N.C. State has been red hot with a high-flying offense so far in 2020, averaging 34.3 points per game.

“We’re playing a really, really good North Carolina State team, well-coached [in] all three phases,” Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said. “They know how to win football games.”

NC State vs Duke by the numbers

Records: Duke 1-4 (1-4 ACC); NC State 3-1 (3-1 ACC)

Duke offense: 21.6 ppg | 416.4 ypg | 263 passing ypg | 153.4 rushing ypg

Duke defense: 30.6 ppg | 409.6 ypg | 249.2 passing ypg | 160.4 rushing ypg

NC State offense: 34.2 ppg | 402.5 ypg | 240 passing ypg | 162.5 rushing ypg

NC State defense: 34.2 ppg | 447 ypg | 287.8 passing ypg | 159.2 rushing ypg

Duke run game vs. NC State run defense

Duke’s running back duo Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant carried the game against Syracuse, both recording 150+ rushing yards. They became the first Blue Devils pair to rush for 150+ yards in a single game, and the first duo to rush for 100+ since three Duke players did so against Indiana five years ago. Jackson, who rushed for 169 yards, currently sits eighth in the ACC, averaging 82.40 yards per game. His total on Saturday ranks as the fourth most by a single rusher under Cutcliffe while Durant ranks as fifth (163 yards).

“I feel like me and Deon are very much pretty similar, he’s just a bigger back than I am. I feel like we have a lot of speed and we’re both very powerful,” Durant said. “We’re just a great one-two punch overall—there’s not a drop-off when he comes in or when I go in.”

Relying on the duo will be a strong move for the Duke offense because the Wolfpack has consistently struggled to stop the run so far this season. N.C. State is ranked 45th against the run, allowing 159.3 yards per game. However, last weekend, they allowed a mere 82 yards on 29 carries. The defense is known to generate pressure, tying 11th nationally with 12 sacks in four games.

Duke pass game vs. NC State pass defense

Clemson transfer quarterback Chase Brice has compiled 104 of 193 passes for 1,271 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions (a league high) so far this season. Last week against Syracuse, he led the Blue Devils, going 22 of 38 for 270 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Brice threw similar numbers against Virginia Tech two weeks ago, starting to show more consistency.

One of the key things that Duke needs to watch out for is N.C. State’s pass rush defense. The Wolfpack tallied six sacks against Wake Forest in the season opener, but since then they’ve only managed six sacks in the last three games. While they registered three sacks against Virginia last week, the Cavaliers attempted 64 passes.

NC State run game vs. Duke run defense

Sophomore running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight was a saving grace for N.C. State against Virginia. As redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary struggled to stay consistent, Knight rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in just 18 carries. This season, he’s averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

Duke has only given up an average of 160.4 rushing yards per game, but is ranked third lowest in the nation in turnover margin (-2.20). While safety Marquis Waters and linebacker Shaka Heyward have been consistent key players in the Blue Devils’ run defense, new players stepped up to the tackle challenge against Syracuse. Redshirt sophomore safety Nate Thompson, redshirt junior cornerback Leonard Johnson and senior defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo all tied for six total tackles, and all of Johnson’s were solo. Tangelo, however, caught Cutcliffe’s eye after his performance against Syracuse.

“I got on the plane early, and I had a coach behind me,” Cutcliffe said. “I was doing some work, and I said, ‘Don’t let Tangelo pass me if I don’t see him.’ And the reason is that I wanted to tell Derrick that he had an impact in that game. An interior defensive lineman can be a disrupter much faster than an edge guy because they can do it consistently on every play in the run game.”

NC State pass game vs. Duke pass defense

Last year, Leary became the first redshirt freshman to start under center for the Wolfpack since Russell Wilson in 2010. Now, Leary has thrown seven touchdowns and completed 60 percent of his pass attempts in three starts. However, he had a subpar half against Virginia last weekend. During the second half, he completed 2 of 9 passes for 45 yards and an interception. While it is important to highlight that the Wolfpack leaned on more conservative play calling because of their three score lead heading into the second half, Leary was inconsistent, struggling with his footwork and accuracy.

Duke has registered a total of 18 sacks this season, tied for second-most in the ACC with Clemson. Additionally, it has tallied 3.6 sacks per game, ranked 11th in FBS. Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje continue to lead Duke as high-end pass rushers; however, the system as a whole needs to be tightened. The two only snagged 3.5 sacks for 19 yards against Syracuse. Only four other defensive players registered sacks last weekend. The Wolfpack receivers will also likely target inexperienced redshirt sophomore cornerback Jeremiah Lewis, who has been inconsistent despite stepping into the starting role in light of injuries.

Duke intangibles vs. NC State intangibles

The Blue Devils continue to struggle with turnovers, tallying four while still winning by two touchdowns over Syracuse last weekend. N.C. State’s defense, though, hasn’t been impressive. The game will likely end in a shootout, the winner being the one who can win the turnover battle due to inconsistent quarterbacks on both sides and one who can play a complete game. In turn, they get the regional bragging rights until the two play again, whenever that may be.

“We need to play a complete game,” Cutcliffe said. “We know we’re capable — in all five of our games we’ve had moments where we’ve played really good football. They’re working really hard at practice, they’re doing everything we ask them to do, but we need to put together a complete game and it couldn’t be a better week to do that than this one.”