NC State vs Duke football, live in-game updates: Kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.

Duke’s Josh Blackwell gestures to an official prior to a snap during an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Ben McKeown AP
For the first time in seven years, N.C. State and Duke clash on the football field. Both teams come into Saturday’s contest fresh off ACC road wins.

The Blue Devils have a two-game streaking against the Wolfpack. Duke’s 38-24 win over Syracuse was their first victory of the year. N.C. State returned home for the first time in a month after playing three consecutive road games.

Check back here all afternoon for live score updates and highlights.

