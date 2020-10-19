NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman to start against UNC. How much has he improved?

Bailey Hockman needs no introduction.

The redshirt junior quarterback has played in several games so far at N.C. State. But with the emergence of redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, who has started the Wolfpack’s last three games, it looked like Hockman could be a reserve the rest of the season.

However, after Leary was carted off the field in the second half of N.C State’s win over Duke on Saturday and had surgery to repair his fibula the next day, Hockman will be back on the field for the Wolfpack. Leary is expected to miss 4-8 weeks to recover and coach Dave Doeren said he doesn’t anticipate him returning this year.

Hockman, who’s 6-2 and 200 pounds and is from Powder Springs, Ga., started two games in 2019 and the first two games of the 2020 season. He’ll now be the starter Saturday when the No. 23 Wolfpack (4-1, 4-1 ACC) heads to Chapel Hill (3-1, 3-1) to face off with No. 14 UNC.

“I can’t say enough about guys who stepped up in their roles,” Doeren said.

Hockman entered the game against Duke after Leary was injured. N.C. State was up by one. Hockman led the team on a scoring drive, tossing a nine-yard touchdown to redshirt junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas to start the fourth quarter. Hockman only threw seven passes against the Blue Devils, completing four, for 43 yards as N.C. State relied on the run game with a double-digit lead late in the game.

Against the Tar Heels, though, much more will be expected of Hockman, who has appeared in 10 games for the Wolfpack, with mixed results.

Hockman up and down for State

Leary was named N.C. State’s starting quarterback this past spring spring, but it was Hockman, not Leary, who started in the opener against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.

Hockman completed his first 12 passes, finished with 191 yards passing and threw one touchdown in Wolfpack’s 45-42 win. He also, however, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Against Virginia Tech on Sept. 26, Hockman’s second pass attempt was intercepted, he started the game 1 for 8 and was pulled after his second interception of the game. Leary went in in his place.

Leary started the next three games, including Saturday’s game against Duke.

Now that Hockman is back in the lineup, can he be consistent?

“He knows our offense,” Doeren told the media on Monday. “Now it’s just taking advantage of an opportunity.”

Doeren said Hockman has his fellow teammates to lean on. Wolfpack running backs, including Ricky Person, Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston, have played well. The wide receivers have made big catches when given chances to make plays. There has been some shuffling along the offensive line, but Doeren said as long as drives end in kicks (PAT, field goal, punts) and not turnovers, they’ve got a shot.

Plus, the defense has forced seven turnovers in the previous two games. Those things combined can help Hockman.

“When you’re playing complementary football it’s less pressure,” Doeren said. “You don’t have to score a touchdown every possession. The defensive front is playing a lot better, our linebackers have made a ton of plays and the secondary has kept things in front of them. If we play like that then good things are going to happen for whoever that quarterback is because they are going to have field position and momentum.”

Bailey Hockman’s stats

Hockman has completed 56 percent of his passes at N.C. State, but has shown an ability to use his legs when needed. Doeren wants him to be more patient in the pocket and trust his protection. But if a chance to run presents itself, Doeren wants Hockman to take it, even after seeing what happened to Leary.

“I think he needs to play the offense,” Doeren said. “He took a sack the other night and had no business running out the pocket. He needs to give his receivers time to get open and if things break down he needs to use his feet, he can run. But I think running to run and running when you need to run are two different things.”

Hockman also needs to stop worrying about getting pulled from the game if he doesn’t play well.

“He just has to play confident football,” Doeren said. “He’s got to quit worrying about things that could happen if he doesn’t play the way he’s supposed to play. He’s got to go play football and let it all go. It’s his time.”

The Wolfpack’s other quarterbacks

Leary out means that true freshman quarterback Ben Finley (6-3, 195) and redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Evans (6-3, 209) get a bump up the depth chart.

Finley, the younger brother of former Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley, enrolled in January out of Paradise Valley High School in Phoenix. He beat out Evans for the No. 3 spot in fall camp could end up playing if needed.

“They (Finley and Evans) were pretty much in the same category,” Doeren said about the backup race. “Then Ty had an injury that kept him out that allowed Ben to get reps and just gain more knowledge and timing with the offense. Ben’s just got more reps right now.”

At Paradise Valley, Finley passed for 8,272 yards and 74 touchdowns. Finley was the No. 13 player in the state of Arizona and Doeren’s first commitment for the class of 2020.

The goal was to redshirt Finley all season, let him get a full year in the weight room to get stronger.

“The thing you like about Ben is he’s very smart, has great spacial awareness,” Doeren said. “He sees things really well, gets the ball quick. He can run. That’s the one thing that separates him from any of those guys, he can really run. He’s a good athlete.”

Doeren hopes to not have to use Finley or Evans against UNC, but fans shouldn’t be surprised if one, or both, freshmen get on the field.

“Ben and Ty have got to be ready to go out there and help us,” Doeren said. “I know they will put their time in.

No. 23 NC State at No. 14 UNC

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Watch: ESPN