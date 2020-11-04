NC State basketball schedule is trickling out. Wolfpack will host a November tournament

N.C. State men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts confirmed last week that the Wolfpack would host a multi-team tournament this month.

On Wednesday, the school announced the field for the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational. The four-team event will be played at Reynolds Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 27.

N.C. State will host Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida. Brackets and ticket information will be released at a later date.

“I’m excited to team up with Mako Medical Laboratories and welcome these programs to start their seasons at NC State,” Keatts said. “All three teams are well-coached, veteran squads and I’m thrilled to have them in Raleigh.”

Keatts met with the media last week and said the Wolfpack would be hosting a muti-team event, but couldn’t speak on opponents yet because of pending contracts.

“We are excited to partner with NC State Athletics and become the title sponsor of the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational,” said Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer of Mako Medical Laboratories. “The opportunity to support the start of the NC State basketball season and to further educate fans about the importance of creating a healthier future is a win-win for us.”

The NCAA season is scheduled to start Nov. 25 all across the country. Keatts joked that the schedule might not be finalized until the day before the first game, and followed that up by adding: “I’m in a good place when it comes to scheduling.”

Keatts said he felt good about the 27-game schedule, even though he doesn’t know the lineup of ACC games yet.

Last week, the ACC confirmed the matchups for the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Wolfpack will head to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Dec. 9. After splitting games with Wisconsin in the last two ACC-Big Ten Challenges, this will be the first time N.C. State has played the Wolverines since 2015. Michigan won, 66-59, at PNC Arena that year.

