NC State vs Liberty live updates: Wolfpack and Flames tied at halftime

The North Carolina State Wolfpack take a break from ACC play to host the No. 21 Liberty Flames on Saturday night.

The News & Observer’s Jonas Pope is at Carter-Finley Stadium covering the game and will provide live scoring highlights, injury updates and other breaking news throughout the night. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

NC State 7, Liberty 7: Halftime

So much for a shoot out. N.C. State and Liberty combined for 14 points and two turnovers in the first half of play Saturday night. The Wolfpack gained 210 yards to Liberty’s 129, but the Wolfpack collected seven flags for 69 yards. The Flames covered 84 yards in 10 plays to score its first TD right before the end of the second quarter.

Malik Willis to Noah Frith: NC State 7, Liberty 7

Malik Willis threw his first touchdown of the day, hitting Noah Frith for a 12-yard strike right before the half.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) prepares to pass as N.C. State defensive tackle C.J. Clark (52) closes in during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Cedric Stone interception: NC State 7, Liberty 0

Bailey Hockman threw his seventh interception of the season to end a promising State offensive drive. Liberty’s Cedric Stone picked off the Hockman pass near the end zone.

Tanner Ingle ejected: NC State 7, Liberty 0

N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle was disqualified for the second time this season after a targeting call in the second quarter. Jakeen Harris picked off a pass and the targeting was called after the interception.

Bam Knight touchdown run: NC State 7, Liberty 0

N.C. State sophomore running back Bam Knight scored a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Wolfpack a 7-0 lead. N.C. State went on a six-play, 69-yard drive for the first score of the night.

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) escapes from pressure during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State 0, Liberty 0: End of first quarter

The two high-powered offenses were each kept off the scoreboard in the opening quarter. The Wolfpack missed a 37-yard field goal on its opening drive. Liberty moved into scoring territory after a 21-yard run from Malik Willis, but was held out of the endzone.

