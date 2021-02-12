NC State

NC State women’s Play4Kay basketball game postponed — will now be against UNC

N.C. State’s women’s basketball game against Notre Dame, scheduled for Monday at Reynolds Coliseum, has been postponed, the ACC announced Friday.

The game, which was to be the annual Play4Kay game, was postponed following positive tests for COVID-19, quarantining and contact tracing within the Notre Dame program, the ACC said.

N.C. State later announced the Play4Kay game, a fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, now will be held Feb. 21 when the Wolfpack hosts North Carolina.

Louisville’s game against Syracuse, set for Sunday, also was postponed by the ACC because of COVID issues in the Louisville program, the league announced.

