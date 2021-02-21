NC State

UNC at NC Statae live blog: Heels, Wolfpack square off in annual Play4Kay game

N.C. State’s Jada Boyd, left, dances while Rebecca Demeke laughs as they warm up before N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021.
N.C. State’s Jada Boyd, left, dances while Rebecca Demeke laughs as they warm up before N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
RALEIGH

No. 4 N.C. State and UNC play in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack (14-2, 9-2) looks to avenge an earlier loss to the Tar Heels (11-8, 6-8) in Chapel Hill on Feb. 7. N.C. State has won two straight since then. UNC has won three in a row heading into Sunday’s game. Follow along here for updates and check back after the game for a full recap.

PREGAME UPDATE

Wes Moore has used the same starting five for the last four games since center Elissa Cunane returned from COVID-19 protocol. The Wolfpack will start graduate transfer Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield in the backcourt. Senior Kayla Jones, junior Elissa Cunnae and sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner will round out the starting five for N.C. State.

Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV has covered college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central, NC State and the ACC for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.
