Court case continued for NC State baseball players charged with felony

Two North Carolina State University baseball players were suspended this week after being arrested and charged with felony offenses, according to arrest records and a statement from the athletics department. Roger Winstead

A pair of N.C. State baseball players were back in court Monday morning, but will have to return to find out their fate in an alleged attack of another man last month.

David Harrison and William Klyman, who have been suspended from the Wolfpack baseball team, appeared in Wake County district court, but their case was continued until June 6.

Neither stood before the judge on Monday. Harrison and Klyman each met with their lawyers outside the courtroom shortly before the morning session started, then left and didn’t return.

Harrison, 21, and Klyman, 23, were arrested March 26 and charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, according to Wake County arrest records. Klyman, who goes by Kent, also faces a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The alleged crimes occurred on March 24, according to records.

Arrest records show that Harrison and Klyman broke into Hudson Hall with the “intent to terrorize and injure” Jonathan Monroe.

The records obtained by the News & Observer say that Klyman punched Monroe “in the face with a closed fist multiple times.”

Klyman, a senior from Williamsburg, Va., pitches for the Wolfpack. Harrison, also a pitcher, is a junior from Rocky Mount.