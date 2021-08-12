NC State had a bubble to help shield it from the delta variant, but it’s about to deflate

Dave Doeren is not a fan of sequels.

Last season might have been the scariest horror flick the coach has ever watched, and he doesn’t want to see the creature return. Not that the monster, COVID-19, ever left, it just got stronger with the delta variant.

The N.C. State football team is wrapping up its first week of fall camp and players begin classes next week. That means students will be returning to Raleigh from all over. The football team has been in its own little bubble the past week and a half, but a return to in-person classes could cause some concern, even for the players who are vaccinated. Last season, the Pack had to reschedule its original home opener due to contact tracing within the football program. Starting quarterback Devin Leary missed the opener due to being out of practice for due weeks because of contact tracing. It was a nightmare and Doeren doesn’t want to see a repeat this time.

“I’m very hopeful that we learned our lesson from watching that horrible movie last year,” Doeren said. “I told them I don’t want to watch it again.”

NC State students returning

Hospitalizations due to COVID have increased every day in N.C. since July 9, rising from 409 to 2,179 as of Tuesday. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,985 new cases reported Tuesday.

Over the past month and a half, 18-to-24-year-olds have been infected at rates higher than any other group, while children 17 or younger see a surge in cases, The News & Observer reported.

That range, 18-24, is where most of the students who will be returning to college campuses fall. Doeren said his players, dating back to last season, have done a good job creating their own bubble at the Murphy Center, the N.C. State off-campus football facility. When they return to in-person classes next week, they leave that bubble. Across the UNC system, masks will be required inside all indoor spaces on campus for everyone. Face coverings won’t be required outdoors. With the entire student body back, and vaccinations not a requirement, Doeren realizes the risk.

“Last year, we were very good here from a COVID numbers standpoint until the student body showed up,” Doeren said. “Not to blame them, that’s just what happens when you put 30,000 young people on a college campus, you’re gonna have a lot of germs brought in and people are gonna get sick.”

Last year, as part of the ACC medical protocols, everyone involved with the football program was tested three times a week. After rescheduling the original season opener, N.C. State went 12 straight weeks without having to miss a game due to COVID issues.

The ACC is yet to release a protocol for unvaccinated players; unvaccinated N.C. State players get tested on campus weekly.

Doeren didn’t give an exact number or percentage of his players who have been vaccinated but did say the team was “in a very good place” when it comes to vaccination rates.

For the ones who aren’t, there are conversations every day being had about staying safe.

“I don’t want to watch a kid that’s completely healthy that’s worked so hard, to get contact traced out because he was in class with somebody that was coughing or has a roommate that’s not vaccinated or whatever it might be,” Doeren said. “We spent a lot of time on that and all we can do is give them the best advice we can.”

Doeren hopes the bubble of the Murphy Center and lessons from a year ago keep his guys safe and out of harm’s way.

Talks with medical staff

The number of cases, suddenly on the rise once again, means information can quickly change in real time.

The Wolfpack is set to open the season in 22 days against South Florida at Carter-Finley Stadium. Doeren and his staff are in full grind mode to prepare for that opener, but the constant talks with the medical personnel are still a high priority each day.

“It’s pretty streamlined from the medical advisory group to our athletic training group and our Doc’s and then that goes right to me and our staff,” Doeren explained.

The group meets daily to discuss routine football health like injuries, recovering and who is and who isn’t available. If there are updates on the threatening delta variant, those are also discussed.

“All we can do is give them the best advice we can,” Doeren said. “And learn from the past and do the best we can and not repeat the things and put us in tough spots.”