Shorthanded NC State throttles UNC-Asheville

N.C. State’s number are shrinking. The shorter bench didn’t affect the Wolfpack’s defensive effort on Tuesday night.





Sophomore guard Devon Daniels scored 20 points to lead N.C. State to a 100-49 home win over UNC-Asheville.

N.C. State started the game without freshman forward Ian Steere, who decided to transfer. Then junior guard Markell Johnson got hurt less than 4 minutes into the game when he collided with UNCA forward Jeremy Peck.

Johnson, who was brought back to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury, didn’t return. The Wolfpack made due with a nine-man rotation.

An aggressive on-the-ball defense was a big help. N.C. State harassed UNCA early and often. The Bulldogs trailed 29-7 at 5:24 after a steal by Blake Harris and kick ahead to Torin Dorn (13 points).

The Bulldogs didn’t hit double-figures until the 5-minute mark and trailed 44-22 at the half.

Johnson was guarding the ball full court when he ran into a screen by Peck at the 16:24 mark in the first half. N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts was able to mix and match without his starting point guard.

Harris, Daniels, Braxton Beverly and C.J. Bryce (13 points) all took turns handling the ball.

In the first game without Steere, freshman forward Jericole Hellems got more minutes to supplement bigs Wyatt Walker and D.J. Funderburk.

Steere, a top-150 recruit from Sanford, left the team before Saturday’s win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. He had a meeting with Keatts on Monday and then made the official decision to transfer.

The Wolfpack started 6 of 9 from the 3-point line in the second half to complete the rout. N.C. State has won the first three games by a combined total of 147 points.