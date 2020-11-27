What are those messages on the back of the UNC football players’ jerseys?

North Carolina wore jerseys against Notre Dame where players could choose to replace their last names with social justice messages. Quarterback Sam Howell went with “Peace.” Linebacker Chazz Surratt chose “Equality.” Safety Trey Morrison went with “Black Lives Matter.”

Those three were the most prevalent name plates used. Many players chose issues that were very personal or simply got creative. Punter Ben Kiernan used Comhionannas, which is the Irish word for equality. Center Brian Anderson had the Bible verse John 3:16.

For a complete list of the players’ nameplate roster, click here for UNC’s game notes and scroll to the last page.