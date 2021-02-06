UNC basketball: Love delivers for bragging rights back home

He talked a little trash to his high school coach and an NBA all-star. And after Caleb Love’s career-high 25 points helped lift North Carolina past Duke 91-87 on Saturday in Cameron Indoor Stadium, he deserves to talk a little more.

Love, a St. Louis native, played for Justin Tatum at Christian Brothers High School. Recognize the last name right? Tatum is the father of Boston Celtics forward and former Duke standout Jayson Tatum.

So even without the fans and the tangible buzz in the arena that makes the Carolina-Duke game the most anticipated one on the schedule, Love had generated his own motivation well before the ball was ever tipped.

“I told him we were gonna beat them and I talked to Jayson too and told him we were gonna beat them,” Love said. “He (Justin Tatum) was telling me like I went to the wrong school and all of that, but that’s just the relationship we have and it was funny. Now I get to talk trash to him.”

Love represents both the promise and the potential for pitfalls for the Tar Heels (12-6, 7-4 ACC) as they play out a schedule with their toughest games still ahead. Carolina will still face the top four teams in the ACC standings -- Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Louisville -- not to mention a rematch with Duke in the regular season finale.

The freshman point guard played his most complete game offensively this season. His point total was punctuated by making four 3-pointers and dishing seven assists, which were both also career-high totals.

“He’s a great player, he really is, and just to see him do it on the biggest stage and probably one of our biggest games this year was just huge for him, “ said forward Armando Bacot, who finished with 16 points. “Hopefully this can carry over with his confidence going into later in the season and maybe, hopefully, this is where we see Caleb Love be born.”

By that Bacot meant a Love who plays consistently like the next-level talent he possesses. Love has struggled with his shot selection and his 3-point shooting, but Bacot said when Love is playing his best, “that changes the whole dynamic of our team.”

And even within the shiny parts of his stat line against Duke there was an underbelly that gave Williams pause in his praise for Love. He had five turnovers, which marked the ninth time this season he’s had four or more in a game.

Then there were the runouts Duke got when Love didn’t get back on defense fast enough.

“He’s going to hear about five turnovers, there’s no question,” Williams said. “He’s also going to hear about not getting back on defense as our defensive balance and giving up two layups on the other.”

Love was there defensively when it mattered. Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr., got a step on Leaky Black and drove to the basket with 10 seconds left, had Love not rotated to the ball, Moore would have tied the game with a layup. Instead, Love’s help defense confused Moore and led him to jump with nowhere to deliver the ball and turn the ball over.

Love’s outing was just a glimpse of what Williams believes he can bring to Carolina’s lineup. The Heels’ hope is a sign of more to come.

“I don’t think Caleb played the best game he can play by any means,” Williams said. “He played the best game that he’s played since he got to North Carolina. But I think he can be a great player and I think he was big for us tonight.”