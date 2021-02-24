UNC basketball vs. Marquette: How to watch the game, betting lines

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) congratulates teammate Kerwin Walton (24) after he scored his 19th point in the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina takes a break from ACC play for the second time in as many weeks, this time against Big East foe Marquette, to replace a postponed conference game.

UNC coach Roy Williams said the game could have an added benefit of helping the Heels prepare for a team they’re not familiar with like they will have to do in the NCAA tournament. But his priority was simply to replace a lost game from their schedule after the Boston College game was called off.

“Our blue team cannot duplicate what Northeastern did or what Louisville does or what Marquette does and so I think it’s always a learning experience,” Williams said. “Our kids like to play games and if I were a player, I’d be dying to play more games. And so that’s the purpose of it right there.”

The Golden Eagles, led by former Duke standout Steve Wojciechowski, had a 10-day gap in their schedule when they moved up a scheduled game against St. John’s.

How to watch the Tar Heels and Golden Eagles

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and is televised on ESPN2, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services.

Betting odds

Carolina opened as an 8-point favorite and the line as of Wednesday evening is now at 8.5, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under is 144.5 points.

Marquette at North Carolina

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill

Watch: ESPN2