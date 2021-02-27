Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Florida State

North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Marquette on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina takes on Florida State at 4 p.m., Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels (14-8, 8-5 ACC) welcome fans, albeit only about 3,200, back after the state scaled back its attendance restrictions for indoor arenas to allow 15 percent of capacity. The Heels hope to get their focus back too after an 83-70 loss to Marquette on Wednesday. The Seminoles (14-3, 10-2) have won nine of their last 10 games including four straight after the program faced its second pause in activities for COVID-19 quarantines. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Florida State shutting down inside game

The Seminoles reeled off a 14-2 spurt after the Heels made the first two baskets of the game. FSU’s size has nullified the frontcourt advantage Carolina normally enjoys against most teams. The trio of Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe are scoreless and just a combined 0-for-2 from the field.

The Noles are currently on a 7-0 run and lead 23-14 with 7:23 left in the first half.

Startling lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot

Florida State: RayQuan Evans, RaiQuan Gray, M.J. Walker, Balsa Koprivica, Wyatt Wilkes