Which Triangle players made the Shrine Bowl roster?
Desmond Evans is a top-ranked high school football player in North Carolina
The 82nd Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas released its roster, and several players from the Triangle and the surrounding area made North Carolina’s team.
The annual all-star football game, played at Wofford, puts the best players from South Carolina against the top players from North Carolina. The game will be played Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.
Triangle players on the NC roster
Jonathan Adorno, Rolesville
The 6-4, 285-pound three-star guard committed to N.C. State in June.
Jaki Brevard, Southern Durham
The Spartans linebacker/defensive end had 12 tackles for loss in 2018.
Quinton Cooley, Southern Nash
Wake Forest commit leads the Firebirds with 609 yards and 14 touchdowns in just four games this season. The 5-8, 193-pound running back rushed for 1, 756 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior.
Desmond Evans, Lee County
One of the top defensive ends in the nation, Evans, a five-star recruit has narrowed his list of schools down to UNC, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida and Tennessee.
Maquel Haywood, Wake Forest
Cougars running back has stepped up for Wake Forest this season, leading the team with 575 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in four games.
Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road
Four-star lineman has helped Leesville Road get off to a 4-0 start. Committed to Clemson last spring.
Chance Smith, Wake Forest
Cougars’ defensive back has 16 tackles, five tackles for loss in four games for Wake Forest.
Davin Vann, Cary
N.C. State commit already has 7.0 tackles for loss this season and 6.0 sacks for the Imps.
