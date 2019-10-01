The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 6

SHARE COPY LINK

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

Here are The N&O’s Starting 11 from week 6

Wyatt Jones, Orange

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 6-3, 185-pound senior quarterback was 8-of-11 passing for 164 yards with one touchdown. He also scored on a 1-yard run in the victory.

Omarion Hampton, Cleveland

The Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season as the sophomore running back (6-0, 210) carried 24 times for 166 yards with four touchdowns in a 56-23 win over Corinth Holders.

Donald Moore, Hillside

The senior linebacker made an impact on the offensive side of the ball, lifting the Hornets to a 50-20 win over Athens Drive with eight rushes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Get Sports Pass for high school sports Follow Jonas Pope.

Sign up for The N&O's digital sports-only subscription for only $30 per year.

Click here to subscribe

Maquel Haywood, Wake Forest

The Cougars’ ground game carried them to their fifth straight win as the senior ran 18 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns against Wallace-Rose Hill.

Talli Price, Cary

The athletic multi-position and multi-sport athlete kept the Imps in the game in their 21-18 loss to Green Hope with nine receptions for 101 yards.

Cameron Wurtsbaugh, Panther Creek

The 5-8, 160-pounder was tough to catch with 107 total yards offense. He led the 41-26 win over Jordan with 16 carries for 89 with a touchdown and two catches for 17.

Trenton Harris, Southeast Raleigh

The elusive 5-10, 155-pounder caught seven balls for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-16 loss to Millbrook.

Noah Burnette, Leesville Road

The senior wide receiver/kicker kept the Pride unbeaten with a 26-yard touchdown reception in addition to making three field goals (51, 33 and 51) and three PATs against Cardinal Gibbons. He also helped field position with six of his eight kickoffs into the end zone for automatic touchbacks.

Andrew Harvey, Cardinal Gibbons

The 6-3, 190-pound senior quarterback was accurate with his arm and showed some mobility to finish with 408 yards total offense despite the 30-24 loss to Leesville Road. He completed 22-of-32 for 372 yards and had 38 yards rushing. He completed his first six passes for a 7-0 lead.

Isaiah McCambry, Cedar Ridge

The sophomore running back finished with 23 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown in the 24-8 loss to Northwood.

Sincere LeCraft, Southern Durham

The senior running back led the Spartans to their fourth win in five games with eight carries for 103 yards and one TD in a 13-0 win over Northern.