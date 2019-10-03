High school football preview: One coach to face former team in a race for first place

SHARE COPY LINK

Panther Creek-Green Hope football is expected to draw a big turnout.

A week ago, a standing-room-only crowd at Cardinal Gibbons saw Leesville Road hold off the Crusaders’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt as time expired with quarterback Andrew Harvey tackled inside The Pride’s 30-yard line.

The students at Panther Creek and Green Hope, neighboring Cary schools along Highway 55, have responded to the rivalry theme “Fight for 55” that the athletic directors created three years ago.

Here’s a look at this week’s games:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Game of the week

Panther Creek (3-3, 1-0) at Green Hope (4-1, 1-0) 7 p.m.

The visiting Catamounts and Falcons are playing for at least a share of Triangle 84A Conference lead. Both teams, along with Hillside, won their league opener a week ago to form a three-way tie.

Green Hope defeated Cary last week 21-18 for its third straight victory after suffering its only loss to Holly Springs on a field goal as time expired.

Panther Creek, with quarterback Tyler Shupe directing a balance offensive night, beat Jordan last week. Shupe passed for 160 yards and the Catamounts ran for 171.

You also don’t want to miss …

Sanderson (3-3, 1-0) at Leesville Road (5-0, 1-0) 7 p.m.

Leesville Road coach Ben Kolstad faces his former team in a battle for first place in the Cap 7 4A. Sanderson beat Enloe last week to share the lead with the Pride and Millbrook. Kolstad had planned to step away from coaching when he left Sanderson at the end of last year, but he was lured back to the sidelines by Leesville Road principle Ian Solomon.

Orange (2-3, 1-0) at Southern Durham (4-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

Orange got off to a slow start this season, but the Panthers have won two of their last three and are atop the Big 8 3A standings with Southern Durham and Northwood. The Spartans have bounced back with four straight wins from a season-opening loss to Cleveland (5-1).

Apex Friendship (4-2, 1-0) at South Garner (0-6, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Although the records suggest a mismatch, Apex Friendship’s start to only its fourth varsity season is an example that South Garner, playing its first varsity season, can hope to build toward. The Patriots are in position to contend for a league title after opening South Wake 4A play with a win over traditional power Middle Creek.

Friday night schedule

Broughton (2-3, 0-1) at Southeast Raleigh (1-5, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Millbrook (3-3, 1-0) at Enloe (3-3, 0-1) 7 p.m.

Sanderson (3-3, 1-0) at Leesville Road (5-0, 1-0) 7 p.m.

Holly Springs (5-0, 1-0) at Garner Magnet (1-4, 0-0), 7 p.m.

Apex (0-6, 0-1) at Middle Creek (4-2, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Apex Friendship (4-2, 1-0) at South Garner (0-6, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Hillside (2-3, 1-0) at Jordan (4-2, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Panther Creek (3-3, 1-0) at Green Hope (4-1, 1-0) 7 p.m.

Cary (2-4, 0-1) at Riverside (4-1, 0-0), 7 p.m.

Cleveland (5-1, 0-0) at East Wake (0-6, 0-0), 7 p.m.

Smithfield-Selma (1-4, 0-1) at West Johnston (0-5, 0-0), 7 p.m.

Clayton (2-4, 0-0) at South Johnston (2-4, 0-0), 7 p.m.

Orange (2-3, 1-0) at Southern Durham (4-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

Northwood (2-3, 1-0) at Chapel Hill (1-4, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Northern (3-2, 0-1) at Cedar Ridge (0-5, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Vance County (5-0, 1-0) at East Chapel Hill (0-5, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Warren County (0-6, 0-1) at South Granville (2-3, 0-0), 7 p.m.

Roanoke Rapids at Louisburg, 7 p.m.

Granville Central at J.F. Webb, 7 p.m.

Ravenscroft (4-1, 1-0) at Wake Christian (4-3, 1-1), 7 p.m.

Arendell Parrott (3-2, 3-0) at Grace Christian (4-1, 3-0), 7 p.m.

Rocky Mount Academy (0-6, 0-4) at Cary Christian (3-2, 1-2), 7 p.m.

Cardinal Gibbons (3-2) at Heritage (3-2), 7 p.m.

Corinth Holders (4-1) at Southwest Edgecomb (4-1), 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian (3-0) at Charlotte Christian (2-2), 7 p.m.

Word of God (0-1) at North Raleigh Christian (1-4), 7 p.m.