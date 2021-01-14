Prep Volleyball: Green Hope, Millbrook, Gibbons advance to third round of playoffs

Green Hope will continue its quest for a fifth straight 4A volleyball championship in the third round Saturday, while a pair of CAP 7 4A teams meet in another playoff match.

Green Hope outlasted Cary rival Green Level 3-1 Thursday in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Playing in the West Regional, the second-seeded Falcons (12-0) will host Reagan (15-0) in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in East second-round 4A matches, Millbrook beat Corinth Holders 3-1; Cardinal Gibbons knocked off second seed Apex Friendship 3-0; and Broughton fell to top-seeded Pinecrest 3-2.

Millbrook (12-4) will visit Cardinal Gibbons (14-0) on Saturday. The other East match will have Hoggard (11-1) at Pinecrest (16-0).

In the other West match, Providence (16-0) will visit top seed Northwest Guilford (15-1). Northwest Guilford’s only loss this season came at the hands of Providence.

Green Hope 3, Green Level 1 (25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23): Green Level (9-3) won the second set by scoring 12 of the final 14 points, but Green Hope captured close decisions in the third and fourth sets for the victory.

Annie Elvin, a senior hitter, finished with 21 kills. Sophomore Avery Mullins had 28 assists, and senior Ashley Cao added 26 assists. Sophomore Taylor McNear scrambled with 24 digs.

Millbrook 3, Corinth Holders 1 (25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-21): The 14th-seeded Wildcats, who finished third in the CAP 7 4A this season, got 19 kills from Sophia Grace Stevens in knocking off the sixth-seeded Pirates (12-2).

Cardinal Gibbons 3, Apex Friendship 0 (26-24, 25-21, 27-25): The Crusaders led 16-11 in the first set, but the Patriots (14-1) rallied and led 24-23. Cardinal Gibbons finished with three straight points for a 1-0 lead. The Crusaders led all the way in the second set, and they closed it out with a come-from-behind victory in the third set. Apex Friendship led 11-3, but the Crusaders rallied for a 20-20 tie. Once again, the Patriots took the lead, 23-22, but Cardinal Gibbons trallied.

Cardinal Gibbons, the CAP 7 4A regular-season champion, swept Millbrook 3-0 in a pair of regular-season meetings.

Pinecrest 3, Broughton 2 (25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 16-14): The Capitals (9-4), who finished second in the CAP 7 4A, gave the top-seeded Patriots (16-0) a scare before falling.

Pinecrest captured the first two sets, but Broughton rallied from a three-point deficit to win the third set and then take the fourth.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL STATEWIDE RESULTS

Class 4A

Thursday’s second round

West

Northwest Guilford def. Ardrey Kell 3-2 (25-19, 20-25, 25-27, 26-24, 15-7)

Providence def. McDowell 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-16)

Reagan def. Myers Park 3-2 (14-25, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 15-8)

Green Hope def. Green Level 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23)

East

Pinecrest def. Broughton 3-2 (25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 18-25, 16-14)

Hoggard def. South Central 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-18)

Millbrook def. Corinth Holders 3-1 (25-19, 25-21, 26-28, 25-21)

Cardinal Gibbons def. Apex Friendship 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 27-25)

Saturday’s quarterfinals

West

Providence (16-0) at Northwest Guilford (15-1)

Reagan (15-0) at Green Hope (12-0)

East

Hoggard (11-1) at Pinecrest (16-0)

Millbrook (11-4) at Cardinal Gibbons (14-0)

Class 3A

Thursday’s second round

West

West Henderson def. Watauga 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13)

Cox Mill def. Hickory 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-17)

Marvin Ridge def. North Iredell 3-0

T.C. Roberson def. South Iredell 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-22)

East

D.H. Conley def. Cedar Ridge 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18)

Chapel Hill def. New Hanover 3-2 (25-23, 27-25, 15-25, 25-22)

Person def. Clayton 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-20)

J.H. Rose def. Hunt 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-20)

Saturday’s quarterfinals

West

West Henderson (11-1) at Cox Mill (16-0)

Marvin Ridge (12-3) at T.C. Roberson (15-1)

East

Chapel Hill (14-2) at D.H. Conley (13-1)

J.H. Rose (12-2) at Person (14-2)

Class 2A

Thursday’s second round

West

Fred T. Foard def. R-S Central 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-23)

Patton def. West Stokes 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-22)

West Wilkes def. Surry Central 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-12)

West Stanly def. South Rowan 3-1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23)

East

McMichael def. Wheatmore 3-1 (22-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-20)

Carrboro def. Currituck County 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20)

North Lenoir def. South Granville 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 26-24)

Croatan def. Farmville Central 3-1 (25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23)

Saturday’s quarterfinals

West

Patton (14-2) at Fred T. Foard (16-0)

West Wilkes (16-0) at West Stanly (11-0)

East

McMichael (15-1) at Carrboro (12-0)

Croatan (13-0) at North Lenoir (11-0)

Class 1A

Thursday’s second round

West

Mountain Island Charter def. Highland Tech 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-16)

Alleghany def. Rosman 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-10)

Bishop McGuinness def. Blue Ridge 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-21)

Murphy def. East Surry 3-0

East

Falls Lake Academy def. Lakewood 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-18)

East Wake Academy def. Louisburg 3-0

Neuse Charter def. Camden County 3-2

Perquimans County def. East Carteret 3-1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7)

NOTE:



Semifinals on Tuesday; finals Jan. 23