For the first time, meet the Triangle’s top HS football teams in our Sweet 16 poll

The Sweet 16 high school polls began in The Charlotte Observer in 1983.

Today, we are bringing the Sweet 16 to the Triangle, with the first News & Observer Sweet 16 high school football poll. Each week we’ll rank the top 16 teams in the area, regardless of classification.

Cardinal Gibbons starts the year in the top spot.

Gibbons came within three points of winning the 4A state championship last season and has a bona fide star in senior running back/receiver Brock Biestek, who was all-conference in 2019. Gibbons also returns three of its top four receivers, along with cornerback Malcolm Reid, who had two interceptions in the 2019 state final, and all-conference linebacker Blake Cooling.

Rk. School (Class) 2019 Rec. 1. Cardinal Gibbons (4A) 11-3 2. Wake Forest (4A) 12-2 3. Rolesville (4A) 10-3 4. Cleveland (3A) 12-2 5. Leesville Road (4A) 13-1 6. Clayton (3A) 6-6 7. Heritage (4A) 8-5 8. Holly Springs (4A) 8-3 9. Millbrook (4A) 6-6 10. Garner (4A) 7-6 11. Green Hope (4A) 7-4 12. Southern Durham (3A) 10-2 13. Jordan (4A) 9-3 14. Riverside (4A) 8-4 15. Wakefield (4A) 5-7 16. Northern Durham (3A) 9-3





Thursday’s Triangle-Area Schedule

N&O AREA

Apex vs. Fuquay-Varina at Willow Spring High, 6:30 p.m.

Apex Friendship at Middle Creek, 6:30

Athens Drive at Hillside, 6:30

Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road, 6:30

Chapel Hill at Vance County, 6:30

Cleveland at South View, 6

Corinth Holders at Clayton, 6:30

Garner at Wake Forest, 6:30

Harnett Central at West Johnston, 6:30

Northwood at Cedar Ridge, 6:30

Rosewood at North Johnston, 6:30

Southern Nash at Wakefield, 6:30

Western Harnett at Smithfield-Selma, 6:30

