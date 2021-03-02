Wake County will allow more fans at school sports events. Here’s what is changing.

The Wake County school system will begin letting more fans attend high school athletic contests to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s order allowing up to 30% of capacity at events.

The Wake County school system had been capping attendance at sporting events to 25 fans at indoor events and 100 people at outdoor events to comply with state guidelines. But last week, Cooper announced a new executive order that will allow significantly more fans into events.

Wake announced Monday that, due to the need to maintain social distancing, some events may not reach the 30% capacity allowed. Also, indoor events will be capped at 250 spectators due to the higher risk of spreading COVID-19.

Other parts of the guidelines include:

▪ Attendance will now be opened to more than just immediate family members of the home team. Family members of the visiting team and students from the home school will now be allowed with tickets potentially also being sold to the general public.

▪ All spectators must follow Wake’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face covering at all times, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands when necessary. Failure to follow the rules will result in ejection from the game.

▪ On-site health screenings, including temperature checks, will be conducted before fans are allowed at indoor events.

▪ For outdoor events, guests will be expect to screen themselves before they enter. Those with digital tickets must vow that they are free of COVID-19 symptoms and will follow established protocols.

▪ Spectators must leave within five minutes of the conclusion of a contest.

The new guidelines go into effect immediately. But Wake says individual schools will contact families when they will be prepared to begin allowing up to 30% capacity.

Lawmakers want even more fans

Even with the new executive order, state lawmakers are moving ahead with bills to allow even more fans at events.

On Monday, the Senate passed a statewide bill that would allow high schools to have up to 40% capacity at outdoor events. The Senate also backed a bill affecting 14 counties that would allow high schools there to have up to 50% capacity.

Both bills are going to the House, which is considering a separate bill that would require high schools, UNC System schools and community colleges to allow at least 25% capacity at indoor and outdoor sports events and at graduations. The bill, which would allow up to 50% capacity, was approved Tuesday by the House Education Committee.