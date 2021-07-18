Here are the players with Triangle ties competing in the NCCA East-West All-Star game

Independence high star Jessica Timmons recently became Mecklenburg County’s all-time leading scorer among public school girls lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

The NCCA East-West All-Star Games for men’s and women’s basketball will have a decidedly local flavor to them this year as they resume after a pandemic-induced year off.

And this year’s edition in Greensboro features college prospects and a handful of Triangle area athletes.

Morgan Graham of Southeast Raleigh — who is committed to play for Fayetteville State —and Diamond Thomas of Knightdale — slated to play for NC Central — will represent the East All-Stars women’s team, while Kenny Noland of Apex Friendship will represent the East men’s team.

Additionally, some of the All-Stars will play college basketball for schools in the Triangle. Terquavion Smith, of Farmville Central, is a four-star commit to NC State in the fall of 2021, where he will join fellow All-Star Breon Pass of Reidsville. Pass, who is Reidsville’s all-time leading scorer, also played football in high school. In the women’s game, Independence guard Jessica Timmons, who previously played for North Mecklenburg, is another Wolfpack commit.

Smith’s scoring ability stands out in his game. He was named North Carolina’s Mr. Basketball in 2021, making him the eighth future NC State player to receive the honor. Among many accolades, he was also named the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year.

Pass comes in with impressive athleticism that allowed him to be a two-sport athlete at Reidsville. Pass, along with Smith, contribute to NC State’s fifth-ranked recruiting class in the ACC, according to 247 Sports. Pass and Smith faced off in February during the 2A NCHSAA playoffs, and the two scored 26 and 27, respectively in a Farmville Central victory.

Timmons, a five-star recruit, amassed more than 2,000 points in her high school career. She’s looking to bring that scoring ability to the Wolfpack in the fall. She is the all-time leading scorer in Mecklenburg County women’s hoops history for public schools.

Standing 5-foot-4, Thomas comes to the Eagles having been named NAC Player of the Year two times and NAC Defensive Player of the Year once during her prep career. This two-way ability helped her earn a spot on the All-Star team and her way to NCCU’s basketball team.

The all-star teams will check in on Saturday and practice Saturday and Sunday ahead of the main event. The games are Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum at 6:30 pm. Admission is $10 for adults through Ticketmaster, with a $5 parking fee. The women’s teams play first. The men’s game will begin 20 minutes after the women finish.