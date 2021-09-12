High School Sports
News & Observer Sweet 16: Another change at the top of the rankings, with a new No. 1
After a couple of weeks finding itself, Cardinal Gibbons has returned to the pinnacle of the Triangle football world. The Crusaders have found themselves atop the N&O’s weekly Sweet 16 for the second time in four weeks after a convincing win over No. 3 Wake Forest High.
Wake Forest, despite the loss, remained at No. 3, behind Gibbons and No. 2 Cleveland, who dropped from the top spot despite a more-than-convincing win to remain unbeaten. The problem with rating Cleveland at the moment is the strength-of-schedule inequity.
Millbrook moved its way into the Top 5 with another win to run to 4-0, while Leesville Road slipped to sixth.
Knightdale is the one newcomer this week, debuting at No. 10.
News & Observer Sweet 16
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Cardinal Gibbons
|(3-1)
|2
|2
|Cleveland
|(3-0)
|1
|3
|Wake Forest
|(3-1)
|3
|4
|Millbrook
|(4-0)
|6
|5
|Rolesville
|(2-2)
|5
|6
|Leesville Road
|(3-0)
|4
|7
|Heritage
|(4-0)
|8
|8
|Princeton
|(3-0)
|7
|9
|Wakefield
|(3-1)
|11
|10
|Knightdale
|(1-1)
|NR
|11
|Panther Creek
|(2-1)
|10
|12
|Hillside
|(2-2)
|9
|13
|South Garner
|(4-0)
|13
|14
|Green Hope
|(2-0)
|12
|15
|Chapel Hill
|(3-0)
|15
|16
|Fuquay-Varina
|(3-1)
|14
