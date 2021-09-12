News & Observer Sweet 16: Another change at the top of the rankings, with a new No. 1

After a couple of weeks finding itself, Cardinal Gibbons has returned to the pinnacle of the Triangle football world. The Crusaders have found themselves atop the N&O’s weekly Sweet 16 for the second time in four weeks after a convincing win over No. 3 Wake Forest High.

Wake Forest, despite the loss, remained at No. 3, behind Gibbons and No. 2 Cleveland, who dropped from the top spot despite a more-than-convincing win to remain unbeaten. The problem with rating Cleveland at the moment is the strength-of-schedule inequity.

Millbrook moved its way into the Top 5 with another win to run to 4-0, while Leesville Road slipped to sixth.

Knightdale is the one newcomer this week, debuting at No. 10.

News & Observer Sweet 16