Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes’ goalie Anton Forsberg gets one-year contract
Hurricanes’ Waddell and Brind’Amour recap 2018-19 season and look to the future
Hurricanes goalie Anton Forsberg has been awarded a $775,000, one-way contract, the organization announced Tuesday.
In 45 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets, Forsberg, who’s 6-3 and 192 pounds, has a .901 save percentage. Forsberg, who’s 26 and from Harnosand, Sweden, is 11-24-4.
The Canes acquired Forsberg and defenseman Gustav Forsling in June in a trade that included sending defenseman Calvin de Haan and forward Aleksi Saarela to the Blackhawks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments