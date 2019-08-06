Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes’ goalie Anton Forsberg gets one-year contract

By Staff reports

Hurricanes goalie Anton Forsberg has been awarded a $775,000, one-way contract, the organization announced Tuesday.

In 45 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets, Forsberg, who’s 6-3 and 192 pounds, has a .901 save percentage. Forsberg, who’s 26 and from Harnosand, Sweden, is 11-24-4.

The Canes acquired Forsberg and defenseman Gustav Forsling in June in a trade that included sending defenseman Calvin de Haan and forward Aleksi Saarela to the Blackhawks.

