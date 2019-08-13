Carolina Hurricanes hire Rod Brind’Amour’s former teammate as its goaltending coach

Brind’Amour evaluates his first season as head coach Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour breaks down the success of his first year at head coach Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour breaks down the success of his first year at head coach

The Carolina Hurricanes have a new coach, and he’s someone who’s played with head coach Rod Brind’Amour before.

Jason Muzzatti, who was a goalie for Michigan State when Brind’Amour was a center there in the late 1980s, was hired by the Canes as its goaltending coach, the organization announced Tuesday.

Muzzatti helped lead the Spartans to two Central Collegiate Hockey Association titles, three NCAA tournaments and the NCAA hockey championship, according to the Hurricanes. He has been a goaltending coach at Michigan State for the past four seasons.

Muzzatti, 49, was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 1988 NHL draft as the 21st overall pick, and played in 61 games in the league. He had a 18-15-6 career record with the Flames, Hartford Whalers, San Jose Sharks and the New York Rangers, according to the Canes.

He replaces Mike Bales, the Canes former goaltending coach who resigned from the organization in June.