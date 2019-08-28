Carolina Hurricanes
Goalie Cam Ward signs a new contract with the Hurricanes -- then announces retirement
Video: Cam Ward reflects on 2006 Stanley Cup championship
Up Next
The Carolina Hurricanes have signed a new goalie, if only for a day.
Cam Ward, who helped the Canes win the Stanley Cup in 2006, signed a one-day contract with the team, the organization announced on Twitter Wednesday. This will allow Ward to retire as a Hurricane.
Ward spent 14 seasons with the organization before he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks last summer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments