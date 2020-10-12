Hurricanes sign defenseman Joakim Ryan to one-year contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Joakim Ryan to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Monday.

The deal will pay Ryan $700,000 on the NHL level or $150,000 on the American Hockey League level during the 2020-21 season.

“Joakim is a solid puck-moving defenseman with NHL experience,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He skates very well and is a good fit for our system.”

Ryan, 27, appeared in 35 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20, scoring one goal and adding four assists.

Ryan, listed at 5-11 and 185 pounds, was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round, 198th overall, at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He has 24 points (4 goals, 20 assists) in 141 career NHL games with the Sharks and Kings.

Ryan made his Stanley Cup playoff debut with San Jose in 2018. He appeared in all 20 of San Jose’s postseason contests in 2019 as the Sharks advanced to the Western Conference finals before falling to St. Louis.