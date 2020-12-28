Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Hurricanes sign Seth Jarvis to three-year, entry-level contract

Carolina Hurricanes first-round draft pick Seth Jarvis. Portland Winterhawks Portland Winterhawks

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed center Seth Jarvis, their first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday.

“Seth is an extremely talented player with elite puck skills and scoring ability,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He has a very bright future, and we are excited to watch him continue his development into an NHL player.”

Jarvis, 18, will be paid $832,500 at the NHL level or $80,000 at the American Hockey League level for all three seasons, the Canes said. He also receives a signing bonus of $277,500.

The Canes made Jarvis the 13th overall pick of the 2020 draft. He had 42 goals and 56 assists in 58 games last season for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. The 5-10, 172-pound Jarvis ranked second in the WHL in points, third in goals and tied for fifth in assists. The Winnipeg native had a point in 45 of 58 games and 28 multi-point games.

Jarvis was awarded the 2019-20 Brad Hornung Trophy, given annually to the WHL’s most sportsmanlike player.

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
