From broadcasters to how to watch, here’s what you should know about Hurricanes games

Fox Sports Carolinas will televise 54 of the Carolina Hurricanes’ 56 games in the 2020-21 regular season, it was announced Thursday.

The games will be broadcast in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia through cable, satellite and over-the-top providers, including AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DirecTV and Spectrum.

Mike Maniscalco will serve as the play-by-play announcer after spending four seasons as in-game reporter and host of Hurricanes LIVE. Maniscalco was the play-by-play announcer in the Canes’ 2020 Return to Play postseason.

Tripp Tracy returns for his 22nd season as game analyst and former Hurricanes player Shane Willis will return for his eighth season as Hurricanes LIVE analyst

Abby Labar has been promoted to the host of Hurricanes LIVE and will also serve as in-game reporter. Before joining the FOX Sports Carolina’s telecast, Labar spent four seasons as the Hurricanes’ in-arena host and reporter.