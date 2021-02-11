Hurricanes should have full roster for Stars with Vincent Trocheck expected to return

Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes should have a full roster Thursday for their road game against the Dallas Stars as Vincent Trocheck is expected to quickly return to the lineup.

Trocheck was a scratch Monday with a lower-body injury, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour saying the center “didn’t feel right.” With Trocheck out and Carolina pressed against the NHL salary cap, the Canes faced the Columbus Blue Jackets with 11 forwards and six defensemen, forced to play shorthanded in a 3-2 loss.

But Trocheck, tied for the team lead with six goals, was back at practice Wednesday, as was winger Martin Necas, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. Necas was wearing a yellow no-contact jersey Wednesday and Brind’Amour said he was another day or two away from being fully cleared.

“He’s played well this year,” Brind’Amour said on Thursday’s media call of Trocheck. “I think he’s just comfortable now in this uniform and this organization and in his role.”

Canes get much-needed mental break between games

The Canes (7-3-0) had what will be a rarity in the condensed 56-game regular season -- two days between games. For the second time, Carolina broke up the six-game road trip by returning home rather than jetting on to the next stop.

The Canes practiced at Wake Competition Center, then flew to Dallas on Wednesday afternoon. The short hiatus in Raleigh, Brind’Amour said, came at the right time.

“The mental break is what we need,” Brind’Amour said on a media call. “Physically it’s tough with all the games, just the grind. The schedule is weird. I don’t know how many games we’ve played now but it feels like we’ve been on the road for all of them. Any time you get the chance to take a breather we need to do it.”

The Canes, who have played seven of 10 on the road, had a long COVID-19 pause that caused their schedule to be readjusted. Having had six players on the NHL COVID protocol list, they’re avoiding as many potential risks as possible, one reason for coming home between road series, avoiding out-of-town hotels.

Asked Wednesday about “COVID fatigue,” defenseman Dougie Hamilton said the Canes were “lucky that we get to work, travel, come to the rink and hang out with each other. I know it’s extremely hard for a lot of people, people who have to working from home and not seeing people. It’s definitely hard on the mental health for all.”

The NHL COVID protocol list has been a must-see every day after 5 p.m. The New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild have had their early season schedules badly disrupted with so many players on and off the list.

The Stars (5-2-3) had their COVID problems before the season began. They’ve lost their past three games but have played well against the Canes in Dallas the past few years, albeit with loud crowds at American Airlines Center. There’s a limited attendance of about 4,000 at the home games.

“They’re one of the better teams in the league,” Brind’Amour said. “They don’t give you much.”

Hurricanes at Dallas Stars

When: Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas.

TV: FSCR