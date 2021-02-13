Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes trade Ryan Dzingel to Ottawa Senators for Cedric Paquette, Alex Galchenyuk

Edmonton Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Ottawa Senators’ Cedric Paquette (23) rough it up during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ryan Dzingel, a forward who never completely fit into the Carolina Hurricanes’ system with any success, has been traded to the Ottawa Senators, the Canes announced Saturday.

The Canes acquired forwards Cedric Paquette, who helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2020, and Alex Galchenyuk from the Senators.

“Cedric is a strong, physical forward who won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay last season,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We’re excited to add both of these players to our forward group.”

Paquette, 27, has scored one goal in nine games with the Senators this season. He played in all 25 postseason games for the Lightning in 2020, with three assists.

Paquette has 48 goals and 38 assists in 386 career NHL games with the Lightning and Senators. He also has 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 91 career NHL playoff games, all with Tampa Bay.

Galchenyuk, 27, scored one goal in eight games with Ottawa this season. The 6-1, 207-pound forward has 321 points (136 goals, 185) assists) in 557 career NHL games with Montreal, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Ottawa.

Dzingel, 28, is a former seventh-round draft pick by the Senators. In 75 games with the Canes, he had 10 goals and 23 assists after being signed as a free agent on July 12, 2019.

The Canes will pick up $675,000 in salary cap space with the trade.

