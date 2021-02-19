The Carolina Hurricanes’ game schedule has changed again. Here’s what’s what.

The Chicago Blackhawks will leave town a day early. The Tampa Bay Lightning will arrive at PNC Arena early instead.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Saturday schedule was shuffled by the NHL on Friday, hours before what was supposed to be the first of two games against the Blackhawks and is now a one-game series.

The Hurricanes will play only the one game against the Blackhawks on Friday at 7 p.m. and host the Lightning on Saturday at 7 p.m. instead, the first of what is now four straight against the Stanley Cup champs. The Hurricanes were already scheduled to host Tampa Bay on Monday and travel there for games Wednesday and Thursday.

Tampa Bay had games Thursday and Saturday in Dallas postponed because of the winter weather catastrophe there. Saturday’s new 7 p.m. game against Tampa was originally scheduled for March 28. A new date has not been set for Saturday’s postponed game against the Blackhawks.

All of the games will be broadcast on Fox Sports Carolinas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.