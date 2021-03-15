Who is Alex Nedeljkovic? Let’s ask his younger brother, Andy.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) waits for a face-off against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Andy Nedeljkovic, 22, is the younger brother of Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and attends Bowling Green State University. In an exclusive interview Monday with the News & Observer, Andy answered a few questions about his older bro:

Q: In your mind, what makes Alex a good goalie?

A: “Definitely just his compete level. Obviously to get to that level you have to have an extreme work ethic. He definitely does. He’s one of the hardest working guys I know of. And the way he trains in the summer and the way he practices, you see it in the games. He holds himself to a very high standard.”

Q: Was he always a goalie?

A: “The story is, one day at school he was like 6 or 7 and saw a flyer for ‘Learn to play hockey.’ He went and after the first or second time, after the practice he saw there was a goalie clinic. He saw the big pads and said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ That was it. He was always a goalie.”

Q: What’s about his personality?

A: “He’s a fun-loving guy. He loves playing with his dog. He loves to play games. His golf game has really improved since he turned pro. He’s got a lot more disposable income to spend. And he’s a big Cleveland sports fan, loves the Browns and the Cavs, all that. Just a fun guy.”

Q: Does he still have his truck?

A: “Oh yeah. When he got one of his bonuses he bought himself an F-150 Raptor. He loves it. It’s his baby.”

Q: His musical choice?

A: “Country. Some of the old stuff, some of the modern stuff. It depends on his mood.”

Q: What’s the buzz in Parma (Ohio), his hometown?

A: “Our whole family is proud of everything he’s been able to do and hopeful for the future. This isn’t where it stops. Whenever he has games, everybody gathers at our house, my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and watches. It’s great. I wanted to go to the Detroit game (Sunday) but couldn’t get tickets. Alex tried to get some from (Dylan) Larkin (of the Wings) but couldn’t get any.”

Q: When did he first come to be called “Ned”?

A: “When he got to Plymouth (Ontario Hockey League), one of the fans there called him that. The family calls him Alex.”