Live updates, Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets: Skjei scores first for Canes

The last time Brady Skjei scored a goal in the NHL, he was playing for the New York Rangers and against the Hurricanes.

Playing his 38th game for the Canes, the defenseman now has his first goal for the Hurricanes. He gave the Canes a 1-0 lead over the Blue Jackets at 9:13 of the first.

Skjei came off the bench on a change with Jaccob Slavin and trailed the play into the Columbus zone. Sebastian Aho got off a heavy shot from the left wing, the rebound bouncing out to Skjei at the top the circles for a shot. Jesper Fast also earned an assist on the goal.

Skjei’s last goal was Feb. 21, 2020. That was three days before the Rangers traded him to Carolina.

Skjei, asked Sunday what he’d like to improve about his game, said, “I’d love to score. It’s been a while. I think it’s going to come here hopefully soon.”

Game setup

As a player, Rod Brind’Amour took losses hard. He’d keep thinking back to what he might have done differently to help his team win.

As head coach of the Hurricanes, Brind’Amour still feel the sting of a loss. Some hurt more than others. But he must quickly put it behind him, as hard as that might be, and refocus.

“You never like to lose,” Brind’Amour said Monday. “For me, I always kid about I don’t know how long I’ll be doing this.”

Case in point: the 3-2 shootout loss Saturday against the Blue Jackets at PNC Arena.

The Canes (20-7-3) were a half-minute away from winning in regulation before Columbus tied the score with an extra attacker. The Canes then had chances to win in overtime -- Martin Necas with a shot off the rush -- and in the shootout when Andrei Svechnikov could not end it.

“I loved the fight in our group but it didn’t go our way,” Brind’Amour said Monday. “Obviously the last game was the strangest game I’ve been around where just some weird things happened.

“When I left the rink I felt pretty good about our game and yet all you hear about is how we lost the game. I don’t know what else we could have done in that game. We had the game and just the flukiest thing happened. Guys played hard and we didn’t get the bounces.”

The Canes and Blue Jackets (13-12-7) now have two games at Nationwide Arena in the NHL’s quirky scheduling requirement of four straight games against each other. Who knows what’s next?

The lineup

The Canes did not hold a morning skate Monday. Brind’Amour said Alex Nedeljkovic would be the starting goalie and there would be no other lineup changes from Saturday.

Defenseman Jake Gardiner will miss his seventh straight game and have been sidelined 12 of the last 13 games. Gardiner had some back issues that kept him out but recently was cleared medically, placed on NHL waivers and then assigned to the taxi squad after clearing waivers.

“We need to get him some practice time,” Brind’Amour said Monday. “And he had another little issue flare up, so I’m not sure 100 percent what his health situation is.”

Goalie Petr Mrazek (thumb surgery), center Vincent Trocheck (upper-body) and winger Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) continued to be sidelined.

Milestones in sight

Dougie Hamilton can break the franchise record for defensemen with a point in Monday’s game. Hamilton’s point streak is 11 games, tying the record set by Mark Howe in 1980 with the Hartford Whalers.

Hamilton has the longest active point streak in the NHL and it is the longest of the season for a defenseman. Entering Monday’s game, he leads the Canes in assists with 21 and was tied for fourth among NHL defensemen. ...

Forward Martin Necas will play his 100th NHL game with the Canes on Monday and has opened some eyes around the league this season with his speed, skill and play-making ability

“We knew his game was going to take time to develop and just the maturity aspect of growing up, being a little more physically fit,” Brind’Amour said. “I think he’ll keep getting better and better. You can see there’s a lot of confidence in his game.”

Necas, 22, has five goals and 21 points in 27 games, and has two game-winning goals. He was named the NHL’s third star of the week on March 8.