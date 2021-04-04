Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars: Martinook scores for Canes

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) defends the goal while Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast defends against Dallas Stars right wing Nick Caamano (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Jordan Martinook gave the Canes a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the second period with his second goal of the season, and the Canes maintained that lead.

Vincent Trocheck’s pass from the neutral zone found Martinook skating in alone between the circles. Martinook went top shelf on Jake Oettinger as Trocheck and Brett Pesce picked up assists.

Trocheck has five points in four games since returning from injury.

The Canes dominated the period, keeping the puck in the Dallas end much of the 20 minutes. The Canes had 18 shots and 16 scoring chances -- including 10 “high-danger” chances -- in the period (naturalstattrick.com).

First period: Hits but no goals

It took Canes goalie Petr Mrazek almost nine minutes to face a shot in his return from a thumb injury. It was a long one and harmless and he easily made the save.

The Stars finished with six shots in the opening period against the Canes, who have played a tight-checking game.

Cedric Paquette, Steven Lorentz and Vincent Trocheck all have gotten in big hits for the Canes. The Stars’ Blake Comeau retaliated later in the period, making a run at Lorentz along the boards and hitting him high.

Paquette quickly skated in to defend his fallen teammate and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct as he and Comeau ended up in the penalty boxes.

Canes captain Jordan Staal was left bloodied after taking a high stick in the jaw. Blood, but no penalty called. They played on.

The Canes had the lone power play in the opening period after goalie Jake Oettinger tripped Warren Foegele.

Game setup

The Hurricanes and Stars go at it again, this time on Easter Sunday.

In a game that Canes defenseman Dougie Hamilton said had a playoff feel to it, the Stars won 3-2 on Saturday. They took advantage of Canes mistakes -- Andrei Svechnikov’s careless slashing penalty a big one late in the second period -- and got 41 saves from goalie Jake Oettinger in a solid road victory.

The Canes will look to re-set Sunday. Match the Stars’ physicality, again. Be better five-on-five. Win the special teams battle -- Dallas’ Jamie Benn scored on the power play Saturday after the Svechnikov penalty.

“I thought we were good in that game but there a couple of little things that didn’t go our way,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Sunday morning. “Overall I was pretty happy with the effort. We weren’t backing down from the physical play and that’s the recipe for success. We had a lot of good zone time but didn’t cash in.

“We know what they’re doing and they know what we’re doing. I’m sure you will see the same tonight.”

The biggest question for the Canes was the starting goalie but that was answerd when Petr Mrazek led out the Canes for pregame warmups. James Reimer will be the backup Sunday. Alex Nedeljkovic was in net Saturday and took the loss.