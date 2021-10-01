NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird ousted in fallout of Paul Riley accusations, report says

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird is out after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct toward players, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the move Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 had not been made public. AP

Less than six hours after announcing the league was taking a break for the weekend in the wake of a series of allegations and coach firings, NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird has been removed from her position.

The league’s board of directors voted Friday to remove Baird and league general counsel Lis Levine from their roles, according to The Athletic’s Meg Linehan.

The most recent allegations of misconduct centered around former NC Courage coach Paul Riley, who was fired Thursday after a report surfaced that alleged misconduct when he was the head coach of the Portland Thorns.

Hours after the report was published, the Courage announced they had fired Riley, who had won two NWSL championships and two NWSL Coach of the Year awards during his time in North Carolina.

Prior to Riley’s ouster, the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association presented a list of demands seeking better treatment of its players. On Thursday night, on its Twitter page, the NWSLPA posted a message saying. “The NWSL has failed us. We are taking our power back.”

In another statement posted on Twitter Friday, the NWSLPA said it made the “difficult decision to ask the NWSL to postpone this weekend’s games” on Thursday night and worked with the league to put the plan in action.

“Yesterday was a profoundly painful day for us, as players, and so many,” Friday’s statement said. “For many players, the pain has stretched across years. The outpouring of support we have felt has been a beacon of light on a dark day.”

On Friday, the NWSL announced it would not play games this weekend. In that announcement, Baird released the following statement on behalf of the league:

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”

All of these actions have snowballed over the past three months. Riley’s case is the fourth instance of sudden coaching changes already this season in the NWSL, and he is the third coach to be fired for misconduct.

Richie Burke, the former Washington Spirit coach accused of verbal abuse, was fired from the club earlier this week following a report in the Washington Post. An NWSL investigation found he had violated league policies.

Christy Holly, the former coach of Racing Louisville, was fired with cause in September.

Farid Benstiti of OL Reign in Tacoma, Washington resigned in July, at the time a seemingly innocuous departure. Since then, he’s been the subject of verbal abuse allegations.

When Benstiti’s departure was announced, OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore thanked Benstiti for his “contributions” to the team and said the club “wished him the best in all his future endeavors.”

Predmore, speaking to reporters Friday, said: “We need to be asking questions of ourselves right now. Everybody involved in the league needs to be looking at the things that we’ve done in the past, and figure out a better way forward.”

Prominent U.S. Women’s National Team members, who also play in the NWSL, voiced their opinions on social media, as well.

“Never once during this whole time was the right person protected,” Megan Rapinoe wrote in a tweet. Rapinoe plays for the OL Reign.

“The league was informed of these allegations multiple times and refused multiple times to investigate the allegations,” the Orlando Pride’s Alex Morgan wrote. “The league must accept responsibility for a process that failed to protect its own players from this abuse.”

N&O staff writer Steve Wiseman contributed to this report.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 7:53 PM.