Eric Church breaks down over Vegas shooting: ‘Those are my people.’

More Videos 0:31 Clayton's mayor and his mama in promos for new ABC sitcom Pause 2:50 Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run' 2:52 Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works 3:25 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 0:36 UNC officials and coaches arrive for NCAA hearing 1:52 Canes select co-captains 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Eric Church tearfully sings for fan who died in Las Vegas shooting Church performed for his fans at the Las Vegas country music festival two nights before the bullets flew, killing 58 and wounding hundreds. He sang a song Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry that he wrote for one of those fans, one of the 58 who died. Church performed for his fans at the Las Vegas country music festival two nights before the bullets flew, killing 58 and wounding hundreds. He sang a song Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry that he wrote for one of those fans, one of the 58 who died. Courtesy of Taylor Hendrix

Church performed for his fans at the Las Vegas country music festival two nights before the bullets flew, killing 58 and wounding hundreds. He sang a song Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry that he wrote for one of those fans, one of the 58 who died. Courtesy of Taylor Hendrix