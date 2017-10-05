More Videos

    Church performed for his fans at the Las Vegas country music festival two nights before the bullets flew, killing 58 and wounding hundreds. He sang a song Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry that he wrote for one of those fans, one of the 58 who died.

Church performed for his fans at the Las Vegas country music festival two nights before the bullets flew, killing 58 and wounding hundreds. He sang a song Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry that he wrote for one of those fans, one of the 58 who died. Courtesy of Taylor Hendrix
Church performed for his fans at the Las Vegas country music festival two nights before the bullets flew, killing 58 and wounding hundreds. He sang a song Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry that he wrote for one of those fans, one of the 58 who died. Courtesy of Taylor Hendrix

Eric Church breaks down over Vegas shooting: ‘Those are my people.’

By David Menconi

October 05, 2017 2:15 PM

Eric Church broke down in tears onstage at the Grand Ole Opry Wednesday night, talking about Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Church had played the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Friday night. As Jason Aldean performed two nights later, a gunman opened fire from a 32nd-floor hotel room, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.

“This past Friday, I played the Harvest music festival in Vegas,” Church said onstage in Nashville. “Forty-eight hours later, those places that I stood, it was carnage. Those were my people. Those were my fans.”

Church said he was moved to write a song in honor of two of his fans from Tennessee, Heather and Sonny Melton. Sonny Melton died while shielding his wife, Heather, from gunfire.

This undated photo shows Sonny Melton, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival.
“I didn’t want to be here tonight,” Church said. “I didn’t want to play guitar. But last night somebody sent me a video of a lady named Heather Melton and she was talking to Anderson Cooper on CNN. She goes, ‘We went there to see Eric Church because he was Sonny’s … it was his guy. We went there to see his guy. Then she said, ‘We have tickets for the Grand Ole Opry tomorrow night.’ The reason I’m here tonight is because of Heather and Sonny.”

He said two of the seats at the Opry remained empty for the Meltons.

He then played his new song, “Why Not Me.”

“The only way I’ve ever fixed anything that’s been broken in me is with music,” he said.

Church is a native of Granite Falls, a town in Caldwell County, and is an alumnus of Appalachian State University.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

